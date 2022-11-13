ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche center Shane Bowers (upper body) out 6 weeks

Colorado Avalanche forward Shane Bowers will be sidelined approximately six weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Jared Bednar confirmed Sunday.

A 2017 first-round pick, Bowers was hurt after playing less than two minutes in his NHL debut on Thursday night against Nashville.

He skated three shifts and attempted one shot on goal in 1:46 of ice time before exiting the 5-3 win against the Predators.

Bowers, 23, registered two goals and four assists in 10 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles this season.

The Ottawa Senators selected the Nova Scotia native with the 28th pick in 2017 and traded him to the Avalanche that November.

–Field Level Media

