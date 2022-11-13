ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

No. 9 Creighton aims to be locked in for Holy Cross

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcLr0_0j9MNhzI00

No. 9 Creighton admittedly didn’t put its best foot forward in a lackluster season-opening victory before sprinting to a resounding win in its second game of the campaign.

The Bluejays (2-0) will bid for a repeat performance of their more recent contest on Monday when they host Holy Cross (1-1) in Omaha, Neb.

Creighton woke up midway through the second half before posting a 72-60 victory over St. Thomas-Minnesota on Nov. 7. The Bluejays answered the bell three days later by benefiting from a 27-3 run to coast to a 96-61 romp over North Dakota.

Ryan Kalkbrenner made 10 of 11 shots from the floor and finished with a career-high 24 points against the Fighting Hawks.

“We weren’t necessarily overlooking anybody, but I think there was just a little bit of wake-up call (in the opener),” said Kalkbrenner, who admittedly was under the weather for that contest.

“It was like, ‘Let’s just be locked in for this one to have a good game,’ because I don’t think any of us were really too happy with how we played.”

Trey Alexander made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Creighton, which bounced back from an 8-for-34 performance from beyond the arc in the season opener. The Bluejays made 7 of 14 attempts from 3-point range in the first half on Thursday and finished at 44.4 percent (12 for 27) in the game.

“I knew we were a better shooting team than what we showed the other night, and I think you saw some snapshots of that (on Thursday),” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott said.

South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman recorded 10 rebounds and Fredrick King had eight to help Creighton dominate on the boards. The Bluejays held a distinct 49-20 advantage in rebounds, including 21-2 in the offensive end.

The Bluejays’ up-tempo pace also paid dividends on Thursday.

“That’s why we play the way we play,” McDermott said. “Most games, TV timeout to TV timeout, one team wins by two, the other team wins by two, you tie. But who can put on that 12-2 run? Or the 10-0 run that can change the complexion of the game. We hope our pace will eventually wear into people.”

Like Creighton, Holy Cross also shook off the effects of a sluggish season opener to provide a more complete effort in its second game.

Freshman Will Batchelder drilled six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in the Crusaders’ 85-71 win over Division III representative Dean on Thursday. Batchelder was limited to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor in Holy Cross’ 75-68 setback to Siena in the season opener.

Gerrale Gates followed up 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks versus the Saints with 18, eight and three, respectively, on Thursday.

“A win’s a win, we’ll take them all,” Crusaders coach Brett Nelson said. “I thought the first half obviously started off a little slow and Will was able to make some shots to kind of break it open in the second half. We had to grind it out, sometimes you have to do that.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton

No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/13): ISU, Omaha, Mizzou pick up wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (2-0): Iowa State rolled to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T (1-2). Aljaz Kunc had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Osun Osunniyi posted 16 points. Jaren Holmes tallied 13 points with seven rebounds, and Tamin Lipsey put in 10 points with four rebounds for the Cyclones.
AMES, IA
Yardbarker

Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Husker support staff on edge after the recent firings of coaches

In the wake of Scott Frost’s dismissal, some of the 20 to 30 members of the football team support staff are wondering if their days are numbered. This includes people like analysts, graduate assistants, equipment managers, recruiters, the strength staff, nutritionists, and athletic trainers/doctors. These are the people behind the scenes that don’t get a lot, if any, attention or credit but make everything happen day-to-day.
LINCOLN, NE
hockomocksports.com

Oliver Ames Outlasts Longmeadow For Spot In Semis

NORTH EASTON, Mass. — Throughout a dominant regular season, the Oliver Ames boys soccer team didn’t have to play from behind very often. So it was a bit of an unfamiliar scenario when visiting Longmeadow took the lead less than five minutes into the Division 2 state quarterfinal matchup at Muscato Stadium on Sunday night.
LONGMEADOW, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Downtown Omaha: Out with the old...

If you’re a fan of the wrecking ball downtown Omaha has just what you’re looking for. Built in 1977, the 45-year-old downtown library, is quickly coming down, to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters. The tallest building between Chicago and Denver, 44 stories tall, is...
OMAHA, NE
hot969boston.com

Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
KETV.com

Eppley Airfield announces addition of eighth airline

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield welcomed its eighth airline Tuesday. Starting in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. “The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased that Sun Country Airlines has chosen to add Omaha to its expanding route network with...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha

It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
OMAHA, NE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy