Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are in advanced talks to merge and join forces, potentially bringing together two horror powerhouses in the industry. Both Blum and Wan spoke with The New York Times Wednesday about the possibility of a merger, discussing how they would be perfect counterparts of artist and businessman, having each shepherded franchises or box office hits such as “Paranormal Activity” and “Get Out” on Blumhouse’s end and “The Conjuring” and “Saw” universes for Wan’s Atomic Monster. While no deal is finalized and both parties are still at the beginning of talks, an individual with knowledge...

8 MINUTES AGO