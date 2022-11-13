Greg Diehl, age 57, passed away on November 12, 2022. He was born on March 9, 1965 to the parents of Albert and Margaret (Feller) Diehl. He graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1985 and attended MATC for welding. Greg dedicated 37 years of his life working at NEC in Middleton and was extremely proud of the contributions he made to the company. Greg had the experience of a lifetime when he was able to spend six weeks working in New Delhi, India. He married the love of his life, Sharon (Wormet) in Kenai, Alaska in 1995. In 1998 Greg became the father to his little girl, Kelsey. His life immediately began to revolve around his little sassy ‘squirt’. In 2003, his little man, Owen came into the world, who quickly became his ultimate fishing partner. Greg’s whole world revolved around his family, from attending all of Owen’s football games, to sitting through Kelsey’s countless dance recitals; Greg never missed anything involving his children. Greg was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. When Greg wasn’t with his kids or hunting, you could find him in his garage with his dogs, having a Busch Light. Greg was the most selfless man, always going out of his way to put others first. He frequently would deliver flowers and venison sticks to friends and family. Greg had the biggest heart and loved so hard, always joking around, and making people smile. If you had time, he would tell you about the last big buck he saw, or brag about one of the kids’ recent accomplishments. He was truly one proud Dad!

