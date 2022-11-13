Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Linda K. Wakefield
Janesville – Linda Katherine Wakefield (nee Van Galder), age 73, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Linda was a graduate of Milton High School in the class of 1967 and attended Northland College in her youth. She was an employee of Dean Medical for many years, a Hunter Safety instructor for the State of Wisconsin, and was closely involved in the Rock County 4-H Horse Project. Linda participated in the Bicentennial Wagon Train from Fort Atkinson to Philadelphia in 1976. Linda was truly generous and loved children.
Channel 3000
Renee Katherine “Cookie” Hayes
MADISON – Renee “Cookie” Hayes, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, after fighting numerous health issues while keeping her sense of humor intact. She was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minn. Renee graduated from Pepin High School in 1965. After...
Channel 3000
Troy Francis Coogan
MADISON – Troy Coogan, age 46, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born on Feb. 7, 1976, in Madison, the son of Dennis and Linda (Basting) Coogan. Troy was a Harley Davidson-loving, free spirit. His greatest happiness was being behind the wheel...
Channel 3000
Jeffrey S. Trummer
MADISON – Jeffrey S. Trummer, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 20at St. Mary’s Hospital. Jeff was born on May 8, 1959, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Robert and Mary Ann (Christensen) Trummer. Jeff was a member of the class of 1977 at...
Channel 3000
LeRoy M. Stahl
LeRoy M. Stahl, 86, of Richland Center, WI, passed away on November 13th at University Hospital in Madison after a brief illness. LeRoy was born on March 27, 1936, to David and Marian Stahl in Milwaukee. After graduating from West Division High School in Milwaukee, in 1956, he went on to join the Army where he served for 7 years.
Channel 3000
Sheila Kay Joyce
Madison- Sheila Kay Joyce, age 68, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital with family and friends at her side. She was born on February 11, 1954, to Thomas and Marjorie (Nourse) Joyce in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Sheila worked as a Resident Care Technician at...
Channel 3000
Marcia Lynn (Meicher) Murillo
STOUGHTON – Marcia Lynn Murillo, age 86, of Stoughton, passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born on Nov. 20, 1935, in Cottage Grove, the daughter of Lloyd and Velma (Keepers) Lemon. Marcia graduated from Madison Central High School. She married Andrew Murillo on Feb. 29, 1972, in Dallas, Texas.
Channel 3000
William P. Schilling
WAUNAKEE – William Paul “Bill” Schilling, age 76, of Waunakee, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on Aug. 15, 1946, in Madison, the son of Fay Bayles and Eva (Karls) Schilling. Bill married Susan (Skarda) Schilling on Sept. 26, 1970, in the Methodist Church of Lodi.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin beats in-state rival UW-Green Bay 56-45, improve to 3-0
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball keeps its perfect start alive after beating in-state rival UW-Green Bay 56-45 Tuesday night. The Badgers were led by Jordan Davis who had 11 points and three rebounds. He also went 3-6 from distance. Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit each added 9 points. As a team, they shot 30.2% from the field (16-53).
Channel 3000
Greg Allen Boehmer
Greg Allen Boehmer (aka Honey, Dad, Gregger, Greg, Uncle Greg, Poppy, Boehmsie, Boehms, Boehmer, Mr. Boehmer and Coach) passed away on November 10, 2022 at home in Verona, WI. The last four years of his life were spent on a courageous journey with Glioblastoma brain cancer. GBM claimed his life, but it never took away his spirit and positive attitude.
Channel 3000
Norman E. “Norm” Strand
MADISON – Norman E. “Norm” Strand, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born on Aug. 7, 1938, in Madison, the son of Jacob and Genieva (Thorpe) Strand. His father, Jacob, immigrated from Norway and Norm was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
Channel 3000
Joseph Jan Kurowski
Joseph Jan Kurowski, age 71 of rural Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home, 450 County HH, Lyndon Station, on Wednesday from 9 to 11:15 a.m. and then go in procession to the church.
Channel 3000
Greg Diehl
Greg Diehl, age 57, passed away on November 12, 2022. He was born on March 9, 1965 to the parents of Albert and Margaret (Feller) Diehl. He graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1985 and attended MATC for welding. Greg dedicated 37 years of his life working at NEC in Middleton and was extremely proud of the contributions he made to the company. Greg had the experience of a lifetime when he was able to spend six weeks working in New Delhi, India. He married the love of his life, Sharon (Wormet) in Kenai, Alaska in 1995. In 1998 Greg became the father to his little girl, Kelsey. His life immediately began to revolve around his little sassy ‘squirt’. In 2003, his little man, Owen came into the world, who quickly became his ultimate fishing partner. Greg’s whole world revolved around his family, from attending all of Owen’s football games, to sitting through Kelsey’s countless dance recitals; Greg never missed anything involving his children. Greg was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. When Greg wasn’t with his kids or hunting, you could find him in his garage with his dogs, having a Busch Light. Greg was the most selfless man, always going out of his way to put others first. He frequently would deliver flowers and venison sticks to friends and family. Greg had the biggest heart and loved so hard, always joking around, and making people smile. If you had time, he would tell you about the last big buck he saw, or brag about one of the kids’ recent accomplishments. He was truly one proud Dad!
Channel 3000
Kathleen Marie Last
ADISON – Kathleen M. (McKoy) Last, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 1, 1961, at Great Lakes Naval Base, the daughter of Robert and Mary Alice (Kane) McKoy. She was married to Ronald Last on July 5, 1986, in Madison.
Channel 3000
Badgers earn 77-54 win over North Florida in home opener
MADISON, Wis. — After a tough loss in the Brew City Battle, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team bounced back in its home opener, beating North Florida 77-54. The Badgers were led Sunday afternoon by Maty Wilke and Serah Williams who each scored 15 points. The team is now 2-1 on the season.
Channel 3000
Dwayne Lee Eden
Dwayne Lee Eden, 52 of Mauston, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse. Dwayne was born February 18, 1970 in Mauston the son of David and Carol Eden. Dwayne attended Mauston Schools. He enjoyed demolition derbies. Dwayne is survived by his children Elizabeth, Natasha &...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
Channel 3000
Laura E Eaton
Laura E Eaton, 58 of New Lisbon passed away on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at Gundersen hospital in LaCrosse. Laura was a skilled artist, and a loving mother and sister. Laura is survived by her daughters Amanda (Tommy) Stevens, Megan (Lance) Eaton, her grandchildren Logan, Rosie, Mady, and Landen, and siblings Sally, David, Peggy, Julie, and Jennie.
Channel 3000
James Hackl
James “Jim” Oscar Hackl of Spring Green passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 12, 2022, at the age of 86. Jim was born on September 26, 1936, to Oscar and Bernadetta (Siefert) Hackl. He graduated from Spring Green High School in 1954. Jim married Carolyn Longseth on June 8, 1957 at Christ Lutheran Church. Jim loved being a farmer and was considered one of the hardest workers by many. He farmed side by side with Carolyn and their son, Dennis for over 50 years. Dennis and Jim were best friends working side by side for usually 18 hours a day, 365 days a year. Together they experienced hardship, joy and fulfillment in their career as farmers. The family would not have traded this way of life for the world.
