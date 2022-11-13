ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

DeSantis won, but DeSantis-ism lost

“We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”. With these fighting words, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hailed his sweeping re-election victory...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona’s race for governor, defeating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. It comes as Trump is expected to announce his 2024 bid for president on Tuesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee is weighing further action after Trump failed to appear for his deposition. And former Vice President Pence speaks out about the Capitol riot.Nov. 15, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Liz Cheney gets the last word in Arizona after Lake's defeat

Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize Are Affordable. Time to Update Your CPAP? Upgrade Today without Leaving Your Home. A Garden Office Doesn't Have To Be Expensive (See Prices Here) High-Yield Savings | Search Ads /. Highest-Yield Savings Accounts With Best Rates For Seniors.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy