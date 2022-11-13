Read full article on original website
Related
Veterans of Foreign Wars connects San Angelo residents
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served this country. But to those who served, November 11 has a deeper meaning. “Veterans Day is one of those days that we recollect on on what our service means to us, what it means to other people, and how we can connect with those those other people to the whole,” US Army Sergeant (Ret.) John Wojtkun said.
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Employing Erin: Rust Street Ministries
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Rust Street Ministries is a charity non-profit that seeks to help those in need with food, clothing, home essentials, and appliances. In the second installment of Employing Erin, we head to the facility to check out the programs that are offered and help with seven different jobs!
cw39.com
Houston ranked fourth most festive in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to get festive as the holiday season is approaching ever so quickly and would you believe that Texas might just be filled with some of the most festive cities in the entire country?. Whether it be Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any other holiday that’s...
Veterans Day in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Take a look into what Veterans Day in San Angelo looked like and how our community honors those that have passed defending the nation and all those currently serving. San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial Service with Col. Eugene Moore: San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial held a special ceremony to honor 48 […]
This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History
This is the coldest night ever recorded in Texas history.
cw39.com
2 Houston-area housing markets fall ‘under the radar’—but offer housing deals
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The secret is getting out about cities across Texas that might have fallen “under the radar” as the housing market heats up. According to a recent report, communities far from Texas’ central Hill Country should be getting a second look from real estate investors.
cw39.com
Does Texas ranks among 10 of the most expensive states to live in?
You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you’d have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
KWTX
Texas governor invokes Invasion Clause in U.S. and Texas constitutions in response to migrant crisis
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott, recently re-elected to his third term in office, on Tuesday announced he had invoked the Invasion Clause in the U.S. and Texas constitutions in order to authorize the state to take “unprecedented measures” to defend itself “against an invasion.”
cw39.com
These Texas cities ranked best in the country for STEM job growth: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — STEM jobs are all the rage in this day and age as the workforce continues to grow in droves within this field of work which spans far and wide. A new report from RCLCO Real Estate Consulting tallied the results of its 2022 STEM Job Growth Index, which shows which metros are projected to have the strongest outlook for growth in STEM jobs.
San Angelo criminal investigator dies after medical emergency
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a San Angelo Police Officers Facebook post, early Sunday morning, Criminal Investigator Steven Carnes of the 51st and 119th District Attorney's Office was attempting to make an arrest and suffered a medical emergency. After lifesaving measures, Investigator Carnes, 53, died in a local...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
cw39.com
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
San Angelo, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bangs High School basketball team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
cw39.com
‘Houston… we have a problem. A weight problem,’ according to a new report
HOUSTON (KIAH) — ‘Tis the season for Thanksgiving, Holiday parties and Christmas festivities. And most of them involve food. A lot of food!. As the calories increase, the pounds tend to as well, and this season could be a big problem for Houston and surrounding cities. A new study says waistlines are expanding around the Houston area.
This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be. According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Angelo on Friday. The crash happened at a westside intersection on Jomar. According to the authorities, an SUV and a black car were involved in the collision.
Concho Clay Studio to host 1st Annual Christmas Sale
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Clay Studio at SAMFA will host its first-holiday pottery sale fundraiser from Thursday, Dec. 15 to Saturday, Dec. 17. Unique handmade ceramics from local clay artists, clay studio students and staff will be for sale. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Concho Clay studio Visiting Artist Workshop […]
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?
Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
Comments / 0