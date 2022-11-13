ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Police: Teenager, 2 others hurt in Paterson drive-by shooting

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Three people, including a 15-year-old, were hurt during a drive-by shooting in Paterson Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred on North Main Street.

The teenager, along with a 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were hit.

The three were sent to St. Joseph's and are all expected to survive.

Police worked with other law enforcement agencies and found the suspect within hours. That suspect has yet to be identified.

News 12

News 12

