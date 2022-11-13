Read full article on original website
Troy Francis Coogan
MADISON – Troy Coogan, age 46, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born on Feb. 7, 1976, in Madison, the son of Dennis and Linda (Basting) Coogan. Troy was a Harley Davidson-loving, free spirit. His greatest happiness was being behind the wheel...
Sheila Kay Joyce
Madison- Sheila Kay Joyce, age 68, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital with family and friends at her side. She was born on February 11, 1954, to Thomas and Marjorie (Nourse) Joyce in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Sheila worked as a Resident Care Technician at...
Jeffrey S. Trummer
MADISON – Jeffrey S. Trummer, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 20at St. Mary’s Hospital. Jeff was born on May 8, 1959, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Robert and Mary Ann (Christensen) Trummer. Jeff was a member of the class of 1977 at...
Jeffrey A. Bankes
CROSS PLAINS – Jeffrey A. Bankes, age 59, of Cross Plains, passed away on Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born on Sept. 17, 1963, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, the son of Melvern L. Bankes and JoAnn (Lynch) Bankes. Jeff...
Beverly Ann Rotar
SUN PRAIRIE – Beverly Ann Rotar, age 82, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born on May 30, 1940, in Dodgeville, the daughter of. Maynard and Alberta (Mickelson) Sharer. Beverly graduated from Verona High School. On July 24, 1959, she...
Renee Katherine “Cookie” Hayes
MADISON – Renee “Cookie” Hayes, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, after fighting numerous health issues while keeping her sense of humor intact. She was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minn. Renee graduated from Pepin High School in 1965. After...
Laura R. “Lauri” Welborn
Laura R. “Lauri” Welborn, age 52, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg after a short, vigorous battle with cancer. Lauri was born in Dodgeville on November 3, 1970 to Patricia Welborn and Dennis Farrey. She lived her entire life in southwestern Wisconsin. Lauri worked at Hardee’s, Taco Bell, and Walmart. When she wasn’t working, Lauri enjoyed reading ghost stories, doing word searches, going on road trips, and playing Farmville or coloring on her iPad. Above all else, Lauri’s world was her children and grandchild.
Kathleen Marie Last
ADISON – Kathleen M. (McKoy) Last, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 1, 1961, at Great Lakes Naval Base, the daughter of Robert and Mary Alice (Kane) McKoy. She was married to Ronald Last on July 5, 1986, in Madison.
LeRoy M. Stahl
LeRoy M. Stahl, 86, of Richland Center, WI, passed away on November 13th at University Hospital in Madison after a brief illness. LeRoy was born on March 27, 1936, to David and Marian Stahl in Milwaukee. After graduating from West Division High School in Milwaukee, in 1956, he went on to join the Army where he served for 7 years.
William P. Schilling
WAUNAKEE – William Paul “Bill” Schilling, age 76, of Waunakee, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on Aug. 15, 1946, in Madison, the son of Fay Bayles and Eva (Karls) Schilling. Bill married Susan (Skarda) Schilling on Sept. 26, 1970, in the Methodist Church of Lodi.
Greg Allen Boehmer
Greg Allen Boehmer (aka Honey, Dad, Gregger, Greg, Uncle Greg, Poppy, Boehmsie, Boehms, Boehmer, Mr. Boehmer and Coach) passed away on November 10, 2022 at home in Verona, WI. The last four years of his life were spent on a courageous journey with Glioblastoma brain cancer. GBM claimed his life, but it never took away his spirit and positive attitude.
Arlene J. Lee
Arlene J. Lee, 82, of Appleton, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, November 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at Noon, Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Pastor Jasmine Tesdahl will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the music programs at Arlene’s churches, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville and First English Lutheran Church, Appleton. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Norman E. “Norm” Strand
MADISON – Norman E. “Norm” Strand, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born on Aug. 7, 1938, in Madison, the son of Jacob and Genieva (Thorpe) Strand. His father, Jacob, immigrated from Norway and Norm was very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
James “Mike” G. Byrd Sr.
DeForest – James G. “Mike” Byrd Sr., age 76, fondly known to have the gift of gab, passed away on November 11, 2022, at SSM Care Center with his loving wife by his side. He was born on March 26, 1946, in Easington, Co. York England to parents James R. and Iris P. (Dawson) Byrd.
Lisa M. Finnegan
Lisa M. Finnegan, 63, of Platteville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 19 , 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Lisa M. Finnegan Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
James Hackl
James “Jim” Oscar Hackl of Spring Green passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 12, 2022, at the age of 86. Jim was born on September 26, 1936, to Oscar and Bernadetta (Siefert) Hackl. He graduated from Spring Green High School in 1954. Jim married Carolyn Longseth on June 8, 1957 at Christ Lutheran Church. Jim loved being a farmer and was considered one of the hardest workers by many. He farmed side by side with Carolyn and their son, Dennis for over 50 years. Dennis and Jim were best friends working side by side for usually 18 hours a day, 365 days a year. Together they experienced hardship, joy and fulfillment in their career as farmers. The family would not have traded this way of life for the world.
Lois J. Grischow
Lois J. Grischow, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. Lois was born on July 30, 1939 in Cicero, IL, daughter of the late Thomas and Rose (Wrobleski) Yanus. On October 15, 1960 Lois married Leonard Grischow after which they moved to Jefferson, WI...
Wisconsin beats in-state rival UW-Green Bay 56-45, improve to 3-0
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball keeps its perfect start alive after beating in-state rival UW-Green Bay 56-45 Tuesday night. The Badgers were led by Jordan Davis who had 11 points and three rebounds. He also went 3-6 from distance. Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit each added 9 points. As a team, they shot 30.2% from the field (16-53).
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
