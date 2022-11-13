James “Jim” Oscar Hackl of Spring Green passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 12, 2022, at the age of 86. Jim was born on September 26, 1936, to Oscar and Bernadetta (Siefert) Hackl. He graduated from Spring Green High School in 1954. Jim married Carolyn Longseth on June 8, 1957 at Christ Lutheran Church. Jim loved being a farmer and was considered one of the hardest workers by many. He farmed side by side with Carolyn and their son, Dennis for over 50 years. Dennis and Jim were best friends working side by side for usually 18 hours a day, 365 days a year. Together they experienced hardship, joy and fulfillment in their career as farmers. The family would not have traded this way of life for the world.

