Levittown, NY

Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A neighborhood in Levittown has fully recovered since the series of tornados ripped through Long Island, except for one house on the block.

Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair.

The house has a hole in the roof after a tree landed on it. Parts of the tree remain on and inside of the house.

Homeowners say it is unsafe to leave the house as it is, and police have been called several times when children have been inside.

The Town of Hempstead left a note on the fence saying a structural survey will be done on Thursday afternoon.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

