Louis Tomlinson Breaks Arm ‘Pretty Badly,’ Postpones Appearances
A nasty fall has thrown a wrench in release week for former-One Directioner, Louis Tomlinson.
The singer took a spill after his Nov. 11 show at New York City’s Irving Plaza, which resulted in a broken arm. Only hours before, Tomlinson had released his long-awaited sophomore solo album, Faith in the Future.
Tomlinson has been forced to postpone several upcoming in-store signings and promotional appearances across his native United Kingdom in support of the new album. The appearances will be rescheduled with new dates coming soon, according to an update from the star.
“Thank you everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me,” Tomlinson updated fans on social media. “The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.” X-ray images of his fractured arm were included in the message, which can be seen below.
In the post he continued, “So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.”
With the release of his album came news of an extensive world tour, set to kick off across North America in the early summer of 2023. The tour will find him zig-zagging across the states and into Canada before he embarks on a European leg.
2023 North American Dates
May 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
May 27 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 29 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
May 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Jun. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Jun. 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Jun. 3 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage
Jun. 6 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor
Jun. 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Jun. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Jun. 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Jun. 13- Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
Jun. 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion
Jun. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Jun. 17 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
Jun. 19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Stanford Premier Center
Jun. 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jun. 24 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Jun. 26 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Jun. 27 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts
Jun. 29 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
Jun. 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl
Jul. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Jul. 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Jul. 6 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Jul. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Jul. 8 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jul. 11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jul. 13 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
Jul. 14 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Jul. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Jul. 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Jul. 19 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul. 21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul. 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Jul. 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Jul. 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Jul. 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
Jul. 29 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage
