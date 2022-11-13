ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Tomlinson Breaks Arm ‘Pretty Badly,’ Postpones Appearances

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
A nasty fall has thrown a wrench in release week for former-One Directioner, Louis Tomlinson.

The singer took a spill after his Nov. 11 show at New York City’s Irving Plaza, which resulted in a broken arm. Only hours before, Tomlinson had released his long-awaited sophomore solo album, Faith in the Future.

Tomlinson has been forced to postpone several upcoming in-store signings and promotional appearances across his native United Kingdom in support of the new album. The appearances will be rescheduled with new dates coming soon, according to an update from the star.

“Thank you everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me,” Tomlinson updated fans on social media. “The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.” X-ray images of his fractured arm were included in the message, which can be seen below.

In the post he continued, “So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.”

With the release of his album came news of an extensive world tour, set to kick off across North America in the early summer of 2023. The tour will find him zig-zagging across the states and into Canada before he embarks on a European leg.

2023 North American Dates

May 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

May 27 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 29 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

May 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jun. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun. 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Jun. 3 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage

Jun. 6 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Jun. 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Jun. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Jun. 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Jun. 13- Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Jun. 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

Jun. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Jun. 17 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

Jun. 19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Stanford Premier Center

Jun. 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jun. 24 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Jun. 26 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Jun. 27 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts

Jun. 29 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

Jun. 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl

Jul. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Jul. 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Jul. 6 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Jul. 8 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul. 11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul. 13 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

Jul. 14 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Jul. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Jul. 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Jul. 19 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul. 21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul. 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jul. 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Jul. 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Jul. 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Jul. 29 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage

