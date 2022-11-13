ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Driver killed in car fire after vehicle stalls at Tchoupitoulas exit

A driver was killed early Sunday in a sport utility vehicle that burst into flames at the Tchoupitoulas exit off of U.S. 90. At about 2:30 a.m., a Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the exit and was struck by a 2016 Chevy Malibu, setting off a fire in the Explorer. A third vehicle, a 2016 GM Yukon XL, then collided with the Malibu in a three-car pile-up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
All lanes reopened on I-10 following overturned 18-wheeler

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All lanes have been reopened on I-10 East at Chef Mentuer Highway following a crash that overturned an 18-wheeler. New Orleans police say no injuries were reported, but the interstate remained closed and traffic at a standstill for over five hours while crews worked to clear the wreck.
Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Car catches fire near Algiers Sunday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police and other agencies investigate a car fire that occurred earlier Sunday evening. FOX 8 spoke with the driver of the vehicle who says he was on the high rise of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. He was about to take the General De Gaulle west exit when the vehicle began to smoke.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say

Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SWAT team captures man barricaded in Metairie apartment

METAIRIE, La. — A man wanted in Orleans and Jefferson Parish barricaded himself inside an apartment in Metairie and prompted the SWAT team to respond says Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joe Lopinto. It happened Wednesday at about 11:00 am at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of West Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
New Orleans, LA
