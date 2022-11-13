Read full article on original website
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle says police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. this morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. “Initial...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
According to the New Orleans Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died in the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the Tchoupitoulas exit to Highway 90 west.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Highway 1 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that killed two people. The crash occurred on LA Highway 1 just before 9 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas, and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man found dead after having been struck by train had also been shot
NEW ORLEANS — A man who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train was found to have suffered gunshot wounds as well, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide, New Orleans Police said Wednesday. According to the police department, officers responded...
NOLA.com
Student hit by vehicle on Magazine Street, taken to hospital, New Orleans police say
A student at the International School of Louisiana was hit by a vehicle on Magazine Street Wednesday morning and taken to a hospital, according to New Orleans police and parents at the school. The child was struck around 8:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Magazine Street (map) near Coliseum...
uptownmessenger.com
Driver killed in car fire after vehicle stalls at Tchoupitoulas exit
A driver was killed early Sunday in a sport utility vehicle that burst into flames at the Tchoupitoulas exit off of U.S. 90. At about 2:30 a.m., a Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the exit and was struck by a 2016 Chevy Malibu, setting off a fire in the Explorer. A third vehicle, a 2016 GM Yukon XL, then collided with the Malibu in a three-car pile-up.
Argument leads to shooting inside Bullard Ave. business, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Sunday (Nov.13) just after 2:30 a.m., the reported suspect was involved in an argument inside a business in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans on Poydras Street, police say
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday morning in downtown New Orleans, police said. The person was hit at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets (map). The tow truck driver was on South Peters and was turning left onto Poydras Street...
fox8live.com
All lanes reopened on I-10 following overturned 18-wheeler
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All lanes have been reopened on I-10 East at Chef Mentuer Highway following a crash that overturned an 18-wheeler. New Orleans police say no injuries were reported, but the interstate remained closed and traffic at a standstill for over five hours while crews worked to clear the wreck.
brproud.com
Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
Fiery overnight crash kills one, injures two near Crescent City Connection
An overnight crash left one person dead and two other people injured on US Highway 90 in New Orleans, police announced Sunday (Nov. 13).
fox8live.com
Car catches fire near Algiers Sunday evening
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police and other agencies investigate a car fire that occurred earlier Sunday evening. FOX 8 spoke with the driver of the vehicle who says he was on the high rise of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. He was about to take the General De Gaulle west exit when the vehicle began to smoke.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating fatal accident that killed 1 and left 2 others injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and two others injured. According to police, a Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the US 90 West Tchoupitoulas exit when a Chevy Malibu struck the Ford Explorer, which caused the Explorer to burst into flames.
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
Belle Chasse Bridge reopens after construction cable hits car
BELLE CHASSE, La. — The Belle Chasse Bridge has reopened after a vehicle hit a barrier that prevents cars from going into the water when the bridge is raised for boat traffic. The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office said that a car struck the barrier for unknown reasons and that...
NOLA.com
Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say
Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
Speed a suspected factor in deadly Lafourche Parish crash, LSP says
Two men are dead after Louisiana State Police say their cars collided on the Leeville Toll Bridge in Lafourche Parish on Sunday (Nov. 14) night.
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
SWAT team captures man barricaded in Metairie apartment
METAIRIE, La. — A man wanted in Orleans and Jefferson Parish barricaded himself inside an apartment in Metairie and prompted the SWAT team to respond says Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joe Lopinto. It happened Wednesday at about 11:00 am at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of West Napoleon...
WWL
