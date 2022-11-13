ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

New Jersey Chocolate Expo offers sweet treats in Edison

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The New Jersey Chocolate Expo offered an endless variety of sweet treats to chocolate lovers in Edison on Sunday.

The Chocolate Expo, sponsored by News 12, is one of the largest consumer-oriented chocolate events in the country.

It featured chocolates of every kind along and different vendors to explore.

One of those vendors is Popcorn for the People, a nonprofit with a special mission.

In addition to selling delicious popcorn, the 501-C3 also offered job opportunities to individuals with autism.

“It's popcorn with a purpose because popcorn is great but it's for a great cause,” said Popcorn for the People’s director of events, Steve Frank.

Chocolate truffles cooked with alcohol were one of the most popular treats at the event.

“It's kid safe! It's not going to do anything to you. You'll just get that nice flavor at the very end with the bourbon, whiskey or rum,” said Steve Carter, of the Chocolate Moonshine vendor.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

