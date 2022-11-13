National Grid: Long Island homeowners should expect to pay more for heat this winter
Long Island homeowners will be paying a lot more to heat homes this winter.
According to National Grid, Long Islanders can expect to see a 29% hike in their next November bill because of supply issues.
Analysts say home heating oil is also higher and the cost of delivering it to the home is rising.
National Grid has numerous assistance programs for customers who need help paying their bills as well as energy-saving tips .
