San Antonio, TX

KTSA

5 juveniles in stolen car injured in rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five juveniles in a stolen car are recovering after they wrecked while trying to elude police. Officers spotted the vehicle on I-35 near Laredo Street at around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday and began following it. They suspected it had been stolen so they ran a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Erik Cantu smiles with his dad 6 weeks after being shot several times by SA police officer

SAN ANTONIO - After weeks of agonizing over the fate of his son, a father smiled with him for the first time since he was shot by a San Antonio Police officer. Erik Cantu Sr. recently posted an photo on a GoFundMe page showing him and his son Erik Jr. smiling in the hospital, a first after his son has been through numerous surgeries and was on a ventilator to help him breath.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters battle fire at vacant home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters had to deal with some blistering cold temperatures while fighting a fire just West of downtown late Monday night. The fire was called in around 7:20 p.m. at a vacant home in the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Interstate 10.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

