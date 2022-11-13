Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
5 juveniles hospitalized after rolling stolen vehicle into ditch off I-35, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five juveniles are in the hospital after they rolled a stolen vehicle into a ditch while being pursued by officers late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 35, near South Laredo Street. According to police, officers were following...
KTSA
5 juveniles in stolen car injured in rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five juveniles in a stolen car are recovering after they wrecked while trying to elude police. Officers spotted the vehicle on I-35 near Laredo Street at around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday and began following it. They suspected it had been stolen so they ran a...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dead after being hit by 18-wheeler on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by an 18-wheeler on the East Side. Police said the victim was illegally stowed in the top portion of the cab of the 18 wheeler before he was killed. The deadly accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday along Rigsby Avenue...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.
KSAT 12
Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
Man shot in the stomach, arm after altercation near laundromat
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the stomach and arm after an altercation near a northeast-side laundromat, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened on Tuesday morning on Fairdale Drive. Police said two men got into argument, and the victim was rushed to Brooke Army...
San Antonio teen awake and alert in hospital weeks after being shot by now-fired officer
Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by a San Antonio officer while trying to eat a hamburger. Weeks later, he is now awake and alert at a hospital, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
foxsanantonio.com
Five underage kids pulled from stolen vehicle that rolled over into Apache Creek
SAN ANTONIO - Police track down a stolen vehicle that ends up in a creek just south of Downtown. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35 South and Laredo when police ran a license plate check on a car that came back stolen out of Bexar County.
KSAT 12
13-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting on South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. At 3 p.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
CBS Austin
Erik Cantu smiles with his dad 6 weeks after being shot several times by SA police officer
SAN ANTONIO - After weeks of agonizing over the fate of his son, a father smiled with him for the first time since he was shot by a San Antonio Police officer. Erik Cantu Sr. recently posted an photo on a GoFundMe page showing him and his son Erik Jr. smiling in the hospital, a first after his son has been through numerous surgeries and was on a ventilator to help him breath.
KTSA
13 year old San Antonio boy critically injured in accidental shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 13 year old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Sunday afternoon. San Antonio Police say they were called to a shooting in progress at home in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 3 P.M. Sunday. The boy was...
'It breaks my heart' | Second teen dies after weekend rollover, roadside memorial grows
SAN ANTONIO — A roadside memorial is growing for two teens who died in a rollover crash over the weekend on the city's south side. After midnight on Saturday, police responded to the I-35 Access Road near Somerset Road for a reported rollover crash. When police arrived at the...
KSAT 12
1 man dead, 1 man critically wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is wounded following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Castle Guard Drive, not far from Midcrown Drive and Gibbs...
KSAT 12
2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on NW Side; suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a shots fired. According to...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu awake 6 weeks after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu Jr. is awake and smiling nearly six weeks after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, a photo posted by the family shows. The teen’s father, Erik Cantu Sr., shared an update on the GoFundMe site Friday...
KENS 5
DPS reports provides more details about Councilman Clayton Perry's alleged involvement in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO — The full crash report with details about the hit-and-run incident allegedly caused by District 10 City Council representative Clayton Perry has now been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department had released a preliminary version of the Nov....
KSAT 12
Man pistol-whipped, threatened by daughter’s boyfriend during argument, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was pistol-whipped and threatened with a handgun during an argument with his daughter’s boyfriend, according to an arrest warrant. On May 22, SAPD officers responded to an assault in the 2000 block of Ruiz Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that Roland...
KSAT 12
Firefighters battle fire at vacant home on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters had to deal with some blistering cold temperatures while fighting a fire just West of downtown late Monday night. The fire was called in around 7:20 p.m. at a vacant home in the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Interstate 10.
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after he was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after police found him with several gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk near a Southside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 2:24 a.m. Police say they discovered a man in his mid...
KSAT 12
AMBER Alert discontinued for San Antonio girl due to no new leads
SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio was canceled by DPS on Tuesday morning due to no new leads, according to police. Joanna Luna, however, is still missing and her disappearance is still under investigation, according to SAPD. An AMBER Alert for Luna...
Comments / 1