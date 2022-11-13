ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels News: MLB Veteran Predicts Huge Offseason Move for LA

By Noah Camras
 3 days ago

This would be quite the offseason splash for the Angels.

Steven Souza Jr., who's been in the MLB since 2014, has made a major offseason prediction regarding the Angels and one of baseball's best pitchers.

Souza says the team will make a huge splash and bring Jacob DeGrom to LA. This, he says, will help the franchise get back to (and win) the World Series for the first time since 2002.

DeGrom is definitely the biggest starting pitcher on the market this offseason. Injuries have derailed his last few seasons, but, when healthy, he's been as dominant as anyone in the league.

In nine seasons, DeGrom has a career 2.52 ERA. He's also a four-time All-Star, and two-time Cy Young Award winner, most recently in 2019.

Reports have come out that DeGrom does not want to return to the Mets, opening up his free agency to the 29 other teams to make him an offer.

The Angels could use some starting pitching help next to Shohei Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval , and DeGrom would be the perfect ace to round out a pretty dominant starting pitching staff.

The second part of Souza's prediction is even more fun, but we don't need to get into that yet. For now, the Angels should just focus on making the postseason, which they haven't done since 2014.

