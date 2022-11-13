ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens woman, 67, restrained with duct tape during home invasion; 3 suspects sought

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for three suspects and a getaway car after a 67-year-old woman was duct taped to a bedpost in her Queens home Thursday, officials said.

Two men entered the 34th Avenue home in Bayside through an open back door at around 12:40 p.m., police said. Once inside, the suspects allegedly threatened the woman with a gun and put duct tape over her eyes before leading her to the upstairs bedroom.

The perpetrators then duct-taped the woman’s wrists to the bedpost and stole about $50,000 in cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene in a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows, police said. The vehicle was driven by a third suspect and was last seen traveling eastbound on 34th Avenue, police said.

Authorities said the victim was able to free herself and called for help. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects and the vehicle but no descriptions of the perpetrators were provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

