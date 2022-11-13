ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

CBS New York

L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
LINDENHURST, NY
News 12

Officials: 7 people displaced in Bridgeport house fire

Six adults and a child were displaced from a home in Bridgeport following a fire. Officials say the fire happened on the second story of a multi-family home at 165 Federal St. just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say all the people inside of the home were evacuated due to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC New York

Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline

Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline. Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline from a Brookhaven gas station. He was last seen at USA Gas on Montauk Highway, where he asked an employee to fill up his tank and then left without paying. Police...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

