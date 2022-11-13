Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
News 12
New Canaan residents angry over proposed plan to put cell tower near homes, elementary school
New Canaan residents say they want their voices heard when it comes to their issues with a proposed cell tower. That tower would be over 100 feet high and sit in a public wooded area, next to an elementary school and homes. Officials Tuesday visited the proposed site of the...
Police: Kidnapping scam reported throughout the Hudson Valley
In this scam, a male suspect states that the victim's child has been kidnapped and demands money, typically $7,000, before returning the child to the parent.
News 12
Officials: 7 people displaced in Bridgeport house fire
Six adults and a child were displaced from a home in Bridgeport following a fire. Officials say the fire happened on the second story of a multi-family home at 165 Federal St. just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say all the people inside of the home were evacuated due to...
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
News 12
Suffolk investigators conduct aerial searches following possible Bohemia bear sighting
A possible bear sighting is raising eyebrows and concerning residents in Bohemia. Ring members received an alert Monday night to a possible black bear sighting near Louis Kossuth Avenue on Nov. 9. The video was quickly taken down, and the person who posted it has not come forward - but...
NBC New York
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline. Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline from a Brookhaven gas station. He was last seen at USA Gas on Montauk Highway, where he asked an employee to fill up his tank and then left without paying. Police...
Police: Man sought for stealing engagement ring from Suffolk mall
Police say the masked man asked to see a diamond engagement ring at Kay Jewelers at Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore earlier this month.
News 12
Exclusive: Spring Valley assistant building inspector speaks with News 12 ahead of trial in connection to fatal Evergreen fire
A Rockland County village employee at the center of an explosive lawsuit involving last year's deadly fire at the Evergreen Court Home of Adults spoke exclusively to News 12 - just days before he's set to go to trial. Spring Valley assistant building inspector Raymond Canario is facing prison time...
News 12
Police: 2 arrested for reckless driving during 'illegal car meet-ups' in Suffolk County
Suffolk police say they are cracking down on reckless driving stunts taking place across the county. Online videos have shown drivers performing high-speed donuts - some so big they shut down streets. In one video, a person could be seen stomping on the roof of a Suffolk County car with its lights flashing.
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
VIDEO: Brooklyn traffic officer assaulted over parking ticket dispute
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man linked to assaulting a traffic enforcement agent last Monday afternoon in Brooklyn.
I-95 in New Rochelle reopens following tractor-trailer rollover
Police say the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. near exit 17 in New Rochelle.
Family offering $35K reward for info after Irish woman, 26, found dead in Queens
The family of an Irish woman who was found dead last month while living in Astoria is offering a $35,000 reward leading to any information on her death.
Vehicle hits 57-year-old man blowing leaves in Nanuet
Officials say the man was struck on Ludvigh Road in the area of Shady Lane.
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bridgeport police search for U-Haul catalytic converter thieves
Security cameras captured three people as they stole catalytic converters from 15 trucks and vans at the U-Haul on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport early Monday morning. Bridgeport police have released the footage in hopes the public can identify the suspects. “They made quick work of removing the catalytic converters by...
Massapequa mother sues Nassau, state police for $30 million over wrongful arrest, racial profiling claim
The woman was previously charged with DWI in August 2020 and a bench warrant was issued for her at the time, but that was later vacated by a judge in September 2021 - three months before she was pulled over and taken in.
Long Island woman files $30M lawsuit over claims of racial discrimination during traffic stop
A woman on Long Island is taking action after she says police treated her inhumanely when they pulled her over with her 9-year-old son in the car.
Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision
A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike. Her vehicle was Read More ...
