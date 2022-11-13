ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Kris Jenner Poses in Dramatic Octopus Dress & Pointy Boots for Her First-Ever Vogue Cover

Kris Jenner graced Vogue Czechoslovakia‘s December issue for their Vogue Leaders edition. “The Kardashians” star posted a slide show of images from the mostly black and white photoshoot to her Instagram yesterday. The cover image saw Jenner in a custom black Travis Taddeo floor-length turtleneck dress and geometric silver Patricia Von Musulin bangles and earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) In a similar style, the second look saw the star wearing what appeared to be the same dress, alongside the same silver earrings. This time, she added a cape, sunglasses, sheer gloves and completed the...
People

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'

Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!"  That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."  Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
E! News

Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family

Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
Elle

Blake Lively Showed Rare Look at Maternity Style During Night Out With Friends

On Friday night, actress Blake Lively stepped out with a friend in Manhattan for an evening on the town, showing off a rare maternity look. The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds; she revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September, wearing a short gold sequined dress that stretched over her baby bump.
MANHATTAN, NY
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo

I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
POPSUGAR

Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Taylor Dome in Intimate California Ceremony

Attention, Team Jacob: Taylor Lautner is officially married! According to multiple reports, Lautner and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, tied the knot on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, CA. Per The Daily Mail, the ceremony was reportedly an intimate one with around a hundred of the bride and groom's closest friends and family in attendance. (POPSUGAR reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on their wedding news but did not receive an immediate response.)
PASO ROBLES, CA
Page Six

Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress

This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved. Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.
The Independent

Kris Jenner lands first Vogue magazine cover at 67

Kris Jenner has officially landed her first Vogue cover at 67 years old. The famous momager recently posed for the December cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s Leaders issue. The black-and-white shot features Jenner wearing a black turtleneck, chunky jewelry, and sporting her signature pixie cut hairstyle as she stares directly into the camera.
hunker.com

Ina Garten's Living Room Couches Are an Unexpected Color

Ina Garten is a true icon when it comes to the kitchen, but her expertise and creative eye may extend into the living room as well. In a new video with ‌NYT Cooking,‌ Garten shows off easy Thanksgiving recipes that require little preparation in her East Hampton home. While the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Chunky Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding look absolutely delicious, the real stars of the show seem to be the orange couches in Garten's living room.
POPSUGAR

As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend

Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
Centre Daily

Billy Ray Cyrus confirms engagement to ‘the real deal’ he met filming ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus and fellow singer Firerose have made their engagement official in a new interview with People magazine. The "Achy Breaky Heart" hit-maker revealed Wednesday that he met his new fiancee, an Australian musician, 12 years ago while working on the popular Disney Channel series, "Hannah Montana." Cyrus, 61, and Firerose, 34, seemingly went public with their engagement last month by sharing a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

These One-and-Done Gift Sets Are the Perfect Gift for the Beauty Junkie on Your List

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Without fail, every single holiday season, I end up waiting until the very last second to do my gift shopping, which means the time that I should’ve spent planning and curating the perfect thing for each person is extremely limited. Fortunately, for those of my friends and family who are into beauty (yes, including the men in my life), investing in a one-and-done beauty gift set is the best option that looks like I thought about it more than I actually did, and will...
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates His Grammy Nomination With Megan Fox in Studded Suit & Platform Sneakers

Machine Gun Kelly suited up while receiving his first-ever Grammy Award nomination. The star is officially a nominee for the 2022 ceremony’s Best Rock Album award, for his record “Mainstream Sellout.” Kelly shared snapshots of his attire worn when receiving the nomination, composed of a black pinstriped suit. The blazer featured silver spike accents and distressed fraying, while the trousers featured asymmetric silver zippers. Styled sans shirt by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, the ensemble was paired with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, pearl-studded huggie earrings and a bright yellow manicure. Megan Fox was also on-site for the special moment —...

