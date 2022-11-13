Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Without fail, every single holiday season, I end up waiting until the very last second to do my gift shopping, which means the time that I should’ve spent planning and curating the perfect thing for each person is extremely limited. Fortunately, for those of my friends and family who are into beauty (yes, including the men in my life), investing in a one-and-done beauty gift set is the best option that looks like I thought about it more than I actually did, and will...

14 MINUTES AGO