Kris Jenner Poses in Dramatic Octopus Dress & Pointy Boots for Her First-Ever Vogue Cover
Kris Jenner graced Vogue Czechoslovakia‘s December issue for their Vogue Leaders edition. “The Kardashians” star posted a slide show of images from the mostly black and white photoshoot to her Instagram yesterday. The cover image saw Jenner in a custom black Travis Taddeo floor-length turtleneck dress and geometric silver Patricia Von Musulin bangles and earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) In a similar style, the second look saw the star wearing what appeared to be the same dress, alongside the same silver earrings. This time, she added a cape, sunglasses, sheer gloves and completed the...
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family
Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
Inside Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Winter Wonderland Baby Shower: See Party Photos
A winter wonderland! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is so excited to welcome her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa earlier next year — but first, toasted their growing family at her baby shower. “I want to thank you all for being here, I know a lot of you have traveled very far, […]
Ant Anstead Shares a Message About His ‘Special Lady,’ and It’s Not Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead shared amessage on social media about his “special lady,” but it’s not his girlfriend of over a year, Renée Zellweger.
Elle
Blake Lively Showed Rare Look at Maternity Style During Night Out With Friends
On Friday night, actress Blake Lively stepped out with a friend in Manhattan for an evening on the town, showing off a rare maternity look. The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds; she revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September, wearing a short gold sequined dress that stretched over her baby bump.
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Enjoys Epic Butterfly Birthday Bash! Photos Inside the Pink Party
Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, celebrated her 6th birthday with an epic pink butterfly party, and most of the reality TV family attended the kiddo’s special day. Auntie Khloé Kardashian was one of the first to share photos and videos from the event via her Instagram Stories.
Elle
Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo
I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
Christina Hall’s Husband Shares Message About ‘Tough Days’ Filming For HGTV
HGTV star Christina Hall’s husband shared a message about “tough days” as the couple prepares to launch their new show.
Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Taylor Dome in Intimate California Ceremony
Attention, Team Jacob: Taylor Lautner is officially married! According to multiple reports, Lautner and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, tied the knot on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, CA. Per The Daily Mail, the ceremony was reportedly an intimate one with around a hundred of the bride and groom's closest friends and family in attendance. (POPSUGAR reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on their wedding news but did not receive an immediate response.)
Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Son Rennie, 1, Looks So Big While Going Out To Dinner With Mom
Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son, Rennie, may be just one year old but he looked all grown up when he went on a mommy and me dinner date to Crustica restaurant in LA on Nov. 14. Katharine wore a black midi dress with a cropped cardigan while Rennie wore shorts and a jacket.
Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress
This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved. Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Bump Album While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: Photos
Coming soon! Kaley Cuoco has given fans glimpses of her pregnancy progress since announcing she and Tom Pelphrey have a baby on the way. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the Big Bang Theory alum gushed in her October 2022 Instagram reveal, sharing several photos of […]
Kris Jenner lands first Vogue magazine cover at 67
Kris Jenner has officially landed her first Vogue cover at 67 years old. The famous momager recently posed for the December cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s Leaders issue. The black-and-white shot features Jenner wearing a black turtleneck, chunky jewelry, and sporting her signature pixie cut hairstyle as she stares directly into the camera.
hunker.com
Ina Garten's Living Room Couches Are an Unexpected Color
Ina Garten is a true icon when it comes to the kitchen, but her expertise and creative eye may extend into the living room as well. In a new video with NYT Cooking, Garten shows off easy Thanksgiving recipes that require little preparation in her East Hampton home. While the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Chunky Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding look absolutely delicious, the real stars of the show seem to be the orange couches in Garten's living room.
As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend
Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
Heather Rae Young Gets Sick for the ‘1st Time’ During Pregnancy After Celebrating Baby Shower
Not all glamorous. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) experienced the first illness of her pregnancy journey after celebrating her baby shower. "First time being sick since I've gotten pregnant," the Selling Sunset star, 35, captioned an Instagram Story selfie on Sunday, November 13, as she laid in bed. "No appetite but drinking coconut water, […]
Centre Daily
Billy Ray Cyrus confirms engagement to ‘the real deal’ he met filming ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus and fellow singer Firerose have made their engagement official in a new interview with People magazine. The "Achy Breaky Heart" hit-maker revealed Wednesday that he met his new fiancee, an Australian musician, 12 years ago while working on the popular Disney Channel series, "Hannah Montana." Cyrus, 61, and Firerose, 34, seemingly went public with their engagement last month by sharing a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram.
These One-and-Done Gift Sets Are the Perfect Gift for the Beauty Junkie on Your List
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Without fail, every single holiday season, I end up waiting until the very last second to do my gift shopping, which means the time that I should’ve spent planning and curating the perfect thing for each person is extremely limited. Fortunately, for those of my friends and family who are into beauty (yes, including the men in my life), investing in a one-and-done beauty gift set is the best option that looks like I thought about it more than I actually did, and will...
Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates His Grammy Nomination With Megan Fox in Studded Suit & Platform Sneakers
Machine Gun Kelly suited up while receiving his first-ever Grammy Award nomination. The star is officially a nominee for the 2022 ceremony’s Best Rock Album award, for his record “Mainstream Sellout.” Kelly shared snapshots of his attire worn when receiving the nomination, composed of a black pinstriped suit. The blazer featured silver spike accents and distressed fraying, while the trousers featured asymmetric silver zippers. Styled sans shirt by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, the ensemble was paired with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, pearl-studded huggie earrings and a bright yellow manicure. Megan Fox was also on-site for the special moment —...
