Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
NFL
First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a 'face of the possible'
After becoming a member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats cheerleaders in March, Justine Lindsay had heard that there was nothing like the team's first home game of the season. That sentiment proved true. "It was the best moment I could imagine," she recalled in an interview earlier this week of...
NFL
Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit
With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually. The NFL announced Thursday it moved...
NFL
Browns-Bills Week 11 game moved to Detroit's Ford Field due to snowstorm
The NFL announced on Thursday that Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit's Ford Field due to a snowstorm scheduled to hit Western New York. Kickoff remains scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. "Due to public safety concerns and out of an...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 11 sleepers
At least a couple times each season, we have weeks that shake up the entire fantasy football landscape. Week 10 was one of them. Injuries to Cooper Kupp and Zach Ertz grabbed the biggest headlines of the week, but there were more things that should move the needle for fantasy enthusiasts.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 11 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert has been listed here at least three other times this season, and he keeps disappointing week after week. The good news is that it looks like his ribs have healed, and he seems much more comfortable throwing on the run. More good news is that he could be getting Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back this week. That would be HUGE! The Chiefs are allowing the most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Trevor Lawrence was able to sneak out 21 fantasy points against the Chiefs last week. There really is no excuse for Herbert not to be able to do the same.
NFL
NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- The rookie corner who's locking down receivers like a seasoned All-Pro. -- The overlooked deadline deal that could pay enormous dividends. But first, a look...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers so far
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. With Pro Bowl fan voting now open, we've assembled a list of the 10 players who are likeliest to earn their first Pro Bowl nods heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
Bills QB Josh Allen focused on 'making the smart play' after throwing six interceptions in three weeks
EDITOR'S NOTE: The NFL announced on Thursday that Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit's Ford Field due to a snowstorm scheduled to hit Western New York. In just a few short weeks, the Bills went from AFC darling to third...
NFL
NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game
With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning. No decisions have been made about possibly changing the venue for the Week 11 matchup. However, rescheduling the AFC clash is not currently a consideration, as the Bills play four days later on Thanksgiving in Detroit, Pelissero added.
NFL
Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury
New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend. The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Los Angeles Rams due to an eye injury suffered in Week 10's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jordan did not...
NFL
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com. Downing was booked into the Williamson County (Tenn.) Jail and later posted bond. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Downing was observed on I-65 at around 2:30 a.m....
NFL
Aaron Jones: Packers playing 'playoff football' from here on out
The Packers were -- and frankly, are still -- on the brink. An upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday snapped an excruciating five-game losing streak, but there's no time to celebrate the victory. If Green Bay wants to -- as Aaron Rodgers once said -- "run the table," they'll need to continue stacking wins to dig themselves out of their current 4-6 hole.
NFL
Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers
The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve Thursday. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10. The news means the Chiefs will enter a...
NFL
Travis Kelce on Chiefs' trade for Kadarius Toney from Giants: 'I don't know how he got out of that building'
Travis Kelce is thrilled to have another weapon added to the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive arsenal. He's just confused as to how the New York Giants could let Kadarius Toney get away. "I don't know how he got out of that building," Kelce said on the "New Heights w/ Jason...
NFL
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson shines again in latest Green Bay loss
As the Green Bay Packers' season careens toward oblivion with another rough loss, this time on Thursday night to the Tennessee Titans, 27-17, Christian Watson has become a bright light peeking through the darkness. The rookie receiver proved his three-touchdown performance in Week 10 wasn't a blip on the radar....
NFL
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels appreciates owner Mark Davis' support amid dreadful first season
Josh McDaniels' second head coaching stint is going rather poorly, so much so that the calls for his job are only growing louder with each week. Raiders owner Mark Davis is ignoring those calls, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this week he believed McDaniels, owner of a 2-7 record after 10 weeks, is "doing a fantastic job."
NFL
NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule). The Jets finally exact revenge on the Patriots! Sunday in Foxborough, Gang Green piles up 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, snapping New England's run of 13 straight wins over New York, a streak that dates back to 2016. These are NOT the same old Jets.
NFL
Titans RB Derrick Henry on TD pass: 'I call myself the young Peyton Manning'
Derrick Henry's performance in Thursday night's 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers turned out like a Thanksgiving plate stuffed with a little bit of everything on the table. The Tennessee Titans running back generated 87 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. He caught two passes for 45...
NFL
Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their big-play wide receivers for at least the next four weeks. The team on Thursday placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury that had kept him out of Sunday's win over the Jaguars and practice since then. The...
NFL
Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch
Of the 10 NFL head coaching jobs that opened last year, five were filled by individuals getting a second or third chance in the big chair, and two others by older assistants who'd been waiting for a shot. The shift was likely inevitable (and predicted in this space a year...
