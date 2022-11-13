ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 11 sleepers

At least a couple times each season, we have weeks that shake up the entire fantasy football landscape. Week 10 was one of them. Injuries to Cooper Kupp and Zach Ertz grabbed the biggest headlines of the week, but there were more things that should move the needle for fantasy enthusiasts.
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 11 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert has been listed here at least three other times this season, and he keeps disappointing week after week. The good news is that it looks like his ribs have healed, and he seems much more comfortable throwing on the run. More good news is that he could be getting Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back this week. That would be HUGE! The Chiefs are allowing the most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Trevor Lawrence was able to sneak out 21 fantasy points against the Chiefs last week. There really is no excuse for Herbert not to be able to do the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

2022 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers so far

Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. With Pro Bowl fan voting now open, we've assembled a list of the 10 players who are likeliest to earn their first Pro Bowl nods heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
ALABAMA STATE
NFL

NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game

With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning. No decisions have been made about possibly changing the venue for the Week 11 matchup. However, rescheduling the AFC clash is not currently a consideration, as the Bills play four days later on Thanksgiving in Detroit, Pelissero added.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com. Downing was booked into the Williamson County (Tenn.) Jail and later posted bond. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Downing was observed on I-65 at around 2:30 a.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

Aaron Jones: Packers playing 'playoff football' from here on out

The Packers were -- and frankly, are still -- on the brink. An upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday snapped an excruciating five-game losing streak, but there's no time to celebrate the victory. If Green Bay wants to -- as Aaron Rodgers once said -- "run the table," they'll need to continue stacking wins to dig themselves out of their current 4-6 hole.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve Thursday. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10. The news means the Chiefs will enter a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson shines again in latest Green Bay loss

As the Green Bay Packers' season careens toward oblivion with another rough loss, this time on Thursday night to the Tennessee Titans, 27-17, Christian Watson has become a bright light peeking through the darkness. The rookie receiver proved his three-touchdown performance in Week 10 wasn't a blip on the radar....
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule). The Jets finally exact revenge on the Patriots! Sunday in Foxborough, Gang Green piles up 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, snapping New England's run of 13 straight wins over New York, a streak that dates back to 2016. These are NOT the same old Jets.
NFL

Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their big-play wide receivers for at least the next four weeks. The team on Thursday placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury that had kept him out of Sunday's win over the Jaguars and practice since then. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch

Of the 10 NFL head coaching jobs that opened last year, five were filled by individuals getting a second or third chance in the big chair, and two others by older assistants who'd been waiting for a shot. The shift was likely inevitable (and predicted in this space a year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy