Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Motley Fool

FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.

The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
u.today

Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now

After the cryptocurrency started crashing and burning due to the FTX-induced crisis, a video that shows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger trashing crypto went viral on social media. In a video clip that dates back to 2018, Buffett says that crypto attracts a lot of charlatans who take advantage of...
msn.com

Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX

(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Names His Top 3 Cryptocurrencies

Elon Musk is a crypto evangelist. The billionaire is one of the most influential voices in the cryptocurrency market. An announcement or comment from him about a digital currency can radically change the evolution of this asset. For those who follow the crypto market closely, they know that the billionaire is the main backer of meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE). If he withdraws his support for the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin would collapse as quickly as its price has soared.
zycrypto.com

These Price Levels Are Critical For Bitcoin As The Crypto Contagion Hits Broader Markets

Concerns over a withdrawal run from the cash-strapped cryptocurrency exchange FTX continued to send cryptocurrencies into a tailspin this week, placing Bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins in harm’s way. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $16,574 after a 1.61% drop in the past 24 hours. In the past week, the top cryptocurrency has plunged roughly 20%.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
coingeek.com

Genesis suspends withdrawals amid digital currency industry meltdown

Another domino has officially fallen in the digital currency crash sparked by FTX earlier this month. Confirming rumors that began earlier this week, Genesis Global Capital has suspended withdrawals. It’s the latest digital currency lending program to do so since Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and others filed for bankruptcy in early 2022.

