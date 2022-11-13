Read full article on original website
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
Motley Fool
FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.
The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Crypto's golden boy SBF's $16 billion fortune evaporated in a single week
Earlier in the spring, effective altruism believer Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was worth $26 billion. As crypto prices dropped, so did SBF's fortune. However, the turn of events in the past week has meant that the billionaire's riches have evaporated entirely, leaving him with nothing, just like those who invested in his company, FTX, CNN reported.
u.today
Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
After the cryptocurrency started crashing and burning due to the FTX-induced crisis, a video that shows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger trashing crypto went viral on social media. In a video clip that dates back to 2018, Buffett says that crypto attracts a lot of charlatans who take advantage of...
msn.com
Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX
(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
Elon Musk Names His Top 3 Cryptocurrencies
Elon Musk is a crypto evangelist. The billionaire is one of the most influential voices in the cryptocurrency market. An announcement or comment from him about a digital currency can radically change the evolution of this asset. For those who follow the crypto market closely, they know that the billionaire is the main backer of meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE). If he withdraws his support for the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin would collapse as quickly as its price has soared.
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Doubles Down on $100,000 Bitcoin Prediction – Here’s the Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital cryptocurrency hedge fund managing partner Mark Yusko is doubling down on a bullish prediction for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the recent market downturn. In a new interview with YouTuber Benjamin Cowen, Yusko says that Bitcoin will range for months before making a parabolic move to a six-figure price.
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says One Catalyst Will Trigger 1,400% Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach a price of more than $250,000, a meteoric ascent of over 1,400% from the king crypto’s current value. In a new Bloomberg interview, Draper unveils what he believes would be the catalyst that fuels...
zycrypto.com
These Price Levels Are Critical For Bitcoin As The Crypto Contagion Hits Broader Markets
Concerns over a withdrawal run from the cash-strapped cryptocurrency exchange FTX continued to send cryptocurrencies into a tailspin this week, placing Bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins in harm’s way. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $16,574 after a 1.61% drop in the past 24 hours. In the past week, the top cryptocurrency has plunged roughly 20%.
FTX made a cryptocurrency that brought in millions. Then it brought down the company
The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX made real money off of its own digital currency, called FTT. That currency is practically worthless now, but investors continue to trade it.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
coingeek.com
Genesis suspends withdrawals amid digital currency industry meltdown
Another domino has officially fallen in the digital currency crash sparked by FTX earlier this month. Confirming rumors that began earlier this week, Genesis Global Capital has suspended withdrawals. It’s the latest digital currency lending program to do so since Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and others filed for bankruptcy in early 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says FTX Collapse Will Benefit Crypto Industry in the Long Term – Here’s Why
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says the FTX collapse is not going to destroy the crypto industry but it is a setback. In a new interview with CNBC, Zhao says the FTX collapse that sent crypto markets trading downward and emboldened skeptics is only a temporary issue on the road to a healthier industry.
