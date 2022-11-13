Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Professional Boxing coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional boxing is coming to Sioux Falls next month. The first-ever Sioux Falls Boxing Classic will take place at The District on December 1st. The event is being put on by 15th Round Promotions, South Dakota Athletic Commission and Sioux Falls Sports Authority. Tables...
Brenden Begeman commits to SDSU football
The all-time leader in rushing yards for South Dakota high school football is headed to Brookings.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man has another reason to smile
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man received a life changing gift from a local dental practice Tuesday morning. “Without further ado, I’m delighted to announce Siouxland Oral Surgery’s 2022 Second Chance Program recipient who will receive a full arch restoration Mr. Mike Bulick,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Lou George said.
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week
Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City’s Simeon Birnbaum takes second in photo finish at Nike Cross Heartland Regional
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Already the top prep distance runner in South Dakota, Simeon Birnbaum has had quite the year. Along with more state titles the Rapid City Stevens’ senior committed to run in college at the University of Oregon and became just the 17th high schooler ever to run a sub four minute mile.
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
footballscoop.com
Sioux Falls announces a head coaching change
After six seasons leading the program at Sioux Falls (D-II - SD), Jon Anderson and the program are parting ways. Officially, Anderson decided to step down. He led the team to an 8-3 record this fall, had an identical record last fall, and had won at least 7 games in each of his six season leading the program, including a nine-win campaign in his first season in 2017.
Elk Point, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold
The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
KELOLAND TV
Holiday activities at the Washington Pavilion
The holidays are a great time to get together with friends and family and really celebrate the past year. It’s also a great time of year to build new traditions to make your holidays even more memorable. Speaking of great traditions, our next guest has a few you might want to add to your list for this year and the years ahead. Madelyn Grogan is the Director of Education at the Washington Pavilion. She stopped by with a list that will rivals Santa with all the good things they have planned at the Washington Pavilion to make your holidays merry and bright.
KELOLAND TV
Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
KELOLAND TV
Organizations working to provide Thanksgiving meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means turkey. Local organizations in Sioux Falls are working to provide everyone with a holiday meal. Most of us are accustomed to having a hot turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. But that isn’t everyone’s reality.
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
kfgo.com
Voters reject ban on construction of new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Opponents of a ban on construction of new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls say the recent vote against blocking the facilities comes down to growing the South Dakota’s largest industry in its biggest city. Agriculture producers across the state say it’s a big...
