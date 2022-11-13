You Will Not Believe the Epic Mural This Man Painted On Bricks

It’s so cool.

A wall is just a wall, right? Not for this guy. Some people see bricks and think, "I see a red brick and I want it painted black..." Or maybe they paint it white for a clean, polished look.

On the other hand, this artist and business owner had a different kind of inspiration when he wanted to update his building exterior. Get ready to be blown away by the incredible mural this artist painted on bricks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Some people were hesitant or doubtful at first. "I was so scared when you started painting the brick but that is amazing." @k.smathers

It's understandable. Painting bricks is often a practice reserved for trendy home updates and best left to one color palette. But there's a reason the saying, "No risk, no reward" applies to art like this so well.

Others were immediately appreciative. "Oh my god. I love this so much." @spooky catt

@ Sadiebug said, "Such an amazing and detailed mural! And SNAKE!! I love this so much! 🐍"

The final product is a mural made of bricks that match the look of snake scales. It's hard to believe it was done with such simple materials, especially considering how detailed the artwork is! It appears it took an incredible amount of time and effort to complete this project; an artist could only achieve it with years of experience working with brick walls.

Even though it took a long time for him to complete the entire mural, he still managed to capture all of the details on each brick. It's amazing what someone can do when they put their mind to it!