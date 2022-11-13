ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10

Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
The Spun

Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday

Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
GREEN BAY, WI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”

For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders have reportedly sent strong message to Josh McDaniels

The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a horrendous start, but it does not sound like the Raiders are planning to part ways with their new head coach anytime soon. After the Raiders lost 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rumors began to swirl that McDaniels may already be on the hot seat. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels has been given assurances that he will return as the head coach in Las Vegas next season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Former NFL General Manager Makes 2023 Prediction For Tom Brady

Earlier this morning, ESPN published a column looking at the top 25 free agents ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The column broke down the player and then had former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum predict where the player would sign next. Impending free agent Tom Brady popped up in the conversation as the No. 7 player in the free agency class.
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy