Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
Josh Allen Has Gone From Being a Problem to The Problem
Nick Wright thinks the Bills have a Josh Allen problem.
Dallas Cowboys deserve to lose, but this time Mike McCarthy should blast those refs
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday
Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
Bill Belichick wants 1 NFL rule changed after Bills-Vikings mishap
The NFL was fortunate that a major officiating error did not cost the Minnesota Vikings a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and Bill Belichick thinks the mishap was further evidence that the league needs to make at least one big change to its replay review rules. Buffalo was...
Tom Brady Could Lose Millions In Latest Drama
Tom Brady's latest drama reportedly could cost him millions.
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
The Vikings do something to the Bills that hasn't happened since 1968
The Minnesota Vikings found a way to extend their winning streak to seven games with a fantastic 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills. The most important part of the game was the tremendous comeback engineered by quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings were down by 17 points to the Bills on...
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”
For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
Twelve Bills Players Were on Field During OT Play vs. Vikings
Video showed Buffalo lining up on defense with an extra man in the red zone on Minnesota’s overtime possession.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirko
Peterson snagged the game-clinching interception.
Raiders have reportedly sent strong message to Josh McDaniels
The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a horrendous start, but it does not sound like the Raiders are planning to part ways with their new head coach anytime soon. After the Raiders lost 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rumors began to swirl that McDaniels may already be on the hot seat. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels has been given assurances that he will return as the head coach in Las Vegas next season.
Former NFL General Manager Makes 2023 Prediction For Tom Brady
Earlier this morning, ESPN published a column looking at the top 25 free agents ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The column broke down the player and then had former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum predict where the player would sign next. Impending free agent Tom Brady popped up in the conversation as the No. 7 player in the free agency class.
Patriots Ex Damien Woody: 'Jets Will Win AFC East'
The former New England offensive lineman and current ESPN analyst predicts a shocking finish to the 2022 NFL season.
