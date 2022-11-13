ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NBC Sports

Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
Westword

Top Broncos Tweets About Firing Nathaniel Hackett After Titans Disaster

The Denver Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on November 13 was numbingly familiar. Once again, the players got out to an early lead. Once again, they gave it up. Once again, they had numerous opportunities to get back in the game. Once again, they failed — slowly and agonizingly. And once again, fans on Twitter were left to figure out who was most to blame.
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 10 top plays: Chargers lead 49ers; Packers edge Cowboys

Week 10 of the NFL featured the top candidate thus far for game of the year, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings executed an improbable comeback to top Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Kicking things off Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their resurgence abroad by stifling...
Athlon Sports

Veteran Player Crushes NFL For Field Conditions In Germany

Field conditions have made headlines in the NFL recently, with players calling for all games to be played on natural grass fields rather than artificial turf. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off on grass Sunday when they played one another in Munich, Germany. But players from ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC Playoff Picture: Where the Seahawks stand going into Week 11

The Eagles finally lost their first game of the year last night to the Commanders. However, thanks to their win over the Vikings earlier this year they still retain the top seed in the NFC. As for the Seahawks, they lost to the Buccaneers yet still hold the conference’s No. 3 seed. However, there’s only one game separating them and No. 4 seeded Tampa and now the Bucs hold a head-to-head tiebreaker. If the season ended today, Seattle would host the Cowboys at Lumen Field in the wild card round.
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

