Shirley Panther
ACCIDENT — Shirley Delores (Beals) Panther, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022 at Cherry Hill Assisted Living in Accident. She was born on April 19,1930, in Meyersdale, Pa., to the late Roy and Lelia (Taylor) Beals.
Dr. Gregory Rosencrance to lead Thomas Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gregory Rosencrance, M.D., F.A.C.P., president of the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida, has been named the new president and CEO of Thomas Health in South Charleston. Assuming this role will be a homecoming for Dr. Rosencrance, a Charleston native, who received his...
TABOO is calling all teens
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Public Library in Ripley is looking for teens to join its teen group. The Teen Advisory Board Omnipresent Overlords (TABOO) consists of tween (pre-teens) and teens who meet every Wednesday at 4 p.m. This is a program that offers teenagers a...
MASON COUNTY COMMUNITY EDUCATIONAL OUTREACH SERVICE MEETS
The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry, WV on November 15, 2022 with the WoHeLo Club hosting. After enjoying a delicious lunch the business meeting was called to order by the president, Alice Click. Clinedda Austin gave a report on...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame 11/15/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins wasn't happy with his team's turnovers and missed shots against the Eagles, but allowed that some of the improvement that has come in the preseason is starting to show on the court. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
The Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It's a pleasant trip to the film room for us, as we look at WVU's pre-snap motion, the Mountaineers' special teams wins, and the reasons for OU's success with inside runs. The nicest view, though, was of the scoreboard following Casey Legg's kick the produced a win over the Sooners.
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
West Virginia Board of Public Works hears tax assessment appeals
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s constitutional officers listened to concerns Wednesday raised by a major rail company, a natural gas pipeline and several telecommunications over their tentative tax assessments. The Board of Public Works met Wednesday morning in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room at the State Capitol Building...
A weekend doubleheader of Mountaineer thrills
West Virginia’s thrilling 23-20 win over Oklahoma shared something with the Mountaineers’ 46-44 triple-overtime win over Louisville in 2005. It wasn’t the weather, as the former played out under excellent nighttime conditions while the win over the Sooners came on a rain-drenched, cold day that saw wind speeds rise and temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. (Fortunately, it didn’t include overtime, either.)
Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
