Cleveland, OH

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season

By Kilty Cleary
 3 days ago

The Miami Dolphins will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon in Week 10 from Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon in Week 10 from Hard Rock Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins continue to roll after winning their last three games after knocking off Chicago in their last game to improve to 6-3.

As for the Browns, they will be rested after coming off a bye week after taking down the Bengals 32-13 in the previous week as they look to turn things around in the second half of the season.

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 13
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
How to watch the NFL this season

