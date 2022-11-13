ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season

By Kilty Cleary
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs improved to 6-2 with an overtime win last week against the Titans and will look for some more magic from Patrick Mahomes and company this week to get their seventh win.

As for the Jags, they are coming off a seven-point win over the Raiders last week to improve to 3-6 on the year under head coach Doug Pederson. Trevor Lawrence has played well and will look for an upset today over KC.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 13
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone . FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

