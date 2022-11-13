Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season

The Tennessee Titans will face the Denver Broncos in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from Nissan Stadium.

The Titans will be looking to rebound after a tough overtime loss to the Chiefs last week, a game they should have won. They will get Ryan Tannehill back under center this week in hopes they can pick up a win.

The Broncos are coming off a bye and only time will tell if they can turn things around in the second half of the season. Russell Wilson looked comfortable the last few games as he will be looking to cook today on the road.

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Nov. 13

Sunday, Nov. 13 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

