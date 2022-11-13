ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season

By Kilty Cleary
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

The Buffalo Bills will host the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon in an NFL showdown between two of the top teams in the NFL.

The Bills are coming off a loss to the Jets as they look to rebound at home, where they are 6-1-2 ATS in their last 9 games following a loss. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 7-1 on the season and riding a six-game winning streak as this could be a letdown spot for Kirk Cousins and Minnesota on the road.

Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 13
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone . FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

