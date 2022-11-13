Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season

The Buffalo Bills will host the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon in an NFL showdown between two of the top teams in the NFL.

The Bills are coming off a loss to the Jets as they look to rebound at home, where they are 6-1-2 ATS in their last 9 games following a loss. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 7-1 on the season and riding a six-game winning streak as this could be a letdown spot for Kirk Cousins and Minnesota on the road.

Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, Nov. 13

Sunday, Nov. 13 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX

