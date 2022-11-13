ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Is Active in Week 10

By John Shipley
 3 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five healthy scratches during Sunday's road test against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, which means starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins is set to play.

Jenkins was listed as questionable entering Sunday after entering the concussion protocol following Week 9. He was limited throughout the week but signs began to point toward him being available to play when he traveled with the team to Kansas City over the weekend.

Also active is tight end Evan Engram, who sustained a back injury vs. the Las Vegas Raiders during last week's 27-20 victory. Engram was limited during practice this week but was always expected to be fully cleared for Sunday's test vs. the Chiefs.

With Engram and Jenkins active, the Jaguars will have the following players inactive:

  • CB Tevaughn Campbell
  • WR Kendrick Pryor

  • S Tyree Gillespie
  • OLB De'Shaan Dixon
  • OL John Miller

Jenkins being active is significant for the Jaguars after tight ends have hurt them throughout the season. The Jaguars are currently ranked No. 32 in DVOA against tight ends, with the Raiders, Colts, Broncos, and Eagles' tight ends all making big plays against the Jaguars this year. Now, the Jaguars will have to face the NFL's best tight end in Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

Kelce has caught 57 passes for 659 yards and seven touchdowns this season, and is just 335 yards away from hitting 10,000 for his career. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end (six), and has seven Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro honors to his name.

“Well really, when you look at it, I really don’t talk about rankings, but he’s a guy that has changed the position," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said on Thursday. "When you have a guy that is that talented and making that many plays for you from the tight end position, it is special."

"You go back and talk about Tony Gonzalez, people like that who did it. He’s doing it but he’s a guy that is almost like a receiver, similar to the one we faced last week. A guy that you have to pay attention to the fact that the offense runs through him and it’s tough."

Jacksonville, FL
