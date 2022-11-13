ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season

By Kilty Cleary
 3 days ago

The Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions in an NFL showdown on Sunday afternoon from Soldier Field.

Justin Fields continues to improve and impress over time while they are coming off a close one with the Dolphins which ended 35-32 to give them a 3-6 record. As for the Lions, they will look to keep up the momentum after knocking off the Packers last week but they haven't won a road game since 2020, maybe they can change that today.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 13
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone . FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

