Brenda Slaughter Haynes
3d ago
Texan’s don’t want or BETO! When will he understand that!🇱🇷🇰🇲
10
Here are the counties where Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke got the most support
AUSTIN, Texas — Less than half of the registered voters in Texas actually cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Just abut 45.9%, or roughly 8.1 million, voted. That's out of more than 17.6 million Texans who are registered to vote, meaning roughly 9.6 million eligible Texans didn't cast ballots.
KSAT 12
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Mayra Flores touts Latino voters' move toward Republicans, taunts media: 'We're far away from being far-right'
Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, spoke with Fox News Digital about her election defeat, how the media covers Latino Republicans, and her future in an exclusive interview.
Abortion in Texas: ABC13 town hall Thursday to focus on what's next
The majority of Texans oppose a complete abortion ban, but will Gov. Abbott and the Republican majority change the law? We're getting answers for you, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Texas Gov. Abbott tells Biden he is invoking 'invasion' clause of Constitution because of border 'failures'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott filed a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, explaining extensively bolstered measures to combat illegal immigration into the state.
CBS Austin
Texas Gov. Abbott invokes invasion clause to deal with border crisis
SAN ANTONIO - Governor Greg Abbott also kicking up dust today with this tweet. He said he has invoked the invasion clauses of the United States and Texas constitutions to protect the state against the invasion of migrants coming across our southern border. This is something that more than 30...
Insufficient paper ballots in GOP precincts among allegations against Harris County, Abbott says
The Republican Texas leader, who won a third term last week, pointed at widespread problems, including voters being confused and delays through various issues.
Defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn picks up new million-dollar home in Florida
Defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn has purchased a new $1.1 million home in Florida. He was spotted attending Donald Trump's 2024 announcement speech in Mar-a-Lago.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of election in largest Texas county
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Harris County’s elections, citing "widespread problems."
Greg Abbott Loses County With Highest Amount of Border Crossings
Abbott emphasized border security during his reelection bid, but Texas counties along the U.S.-Mexico border backed his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
Minutes before Trump announcement, DeSantis receives standing ovation at Republican confab
ORLANDO – Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida received a hero’s welcome on Tuesday night, as he addressed an audience of leading Republicans minutes before former President Donald Trump announced he was launching a 2024 White House bid. DeSantis, who last week won a landside re-election victory for a...
Texas state rep. proposes bill that would allow pregnant women to drive alone in HOV lanes
A Texas legislator proposed a bill for to make it legal for pregnant women to drive in the HOV lane, with the unborn child as the second occupant.
DeSantis responds to question about 'GOP civil war': 'People just need to chill out'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declined to participate in Republican infighting after Tuesday's midterm election, keeping the focus on the runoff in Georgia.
KHOU
Who won? Who lost? What's next? | Recapping the 2022 Election in Texas
It’s been a whirlwind week after the Nov. 8 election. This KHOU 11 special breaks down the results of Texas' biggest races, as well as issues impacting the state.
Bill introduced to legalize casinos and sports betting in Texas
The next Texas Legislative Session won't begin until January, but some politicians are getting a head start on what they want to see done in the next window.
Philadelphia welcomes 28 migrants bused from Texas, many plan to travel to other states, officials say
Migrants who arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Wednesday were greeted by city agencies and nonprofits ready to assist with services
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
This Week in Texas: 2022 Midterm Edition: Statewide and national race results
On a special edition of This Week in Texas, ABC13 looks at the 2022 Midterm elections in southeast Texas, across the Lone Star State, and beyond.
Mulling RNC chair, Noem says GOP needs to ‘see what we can do better’ in wake of disappointing election
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she’s receiving encouragement to consider challenging Ronna McDaniel for Republican National Committee chair.
