Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned
Jerry Jones continued to build on his previously expressed interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but mentioned that the talented wide receiver is in a "rare" position.
Vikings' Kris Boyd rips Commanders, Taylor Heinicke for chain celebration: 'Stop trynna f---ing be us'
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd ripped the Washington Commanders and Taylor Heinicke for their celebration that was similar to Kirk Cousins' earlier this month.
Bears' No. 1 rushing attack takes hit with running back Khalil Herbert placed on IR with hip injury
The Chicago Bears, the team leading the NFL in rushing yards, suffered a major setback when they placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve.
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out why Election Day should be a national holiday and why states need to restore election integrity in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
Ted Cruz warns Democrats could do 'generational damage' if Herschel Walker loses Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Ted Cruz detailed the significance of a potential Herschel Walker win in Georgia, explaining how it is pertinent to rein in the far-left agenda
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Idaho woman arrested in boy's disappearance made TikTok posts standing in front of his missing person flyer
Idaho police have arrested Sarah Wondra, of Fruitland, for allegedly failing to report the death of a missing boy named Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan.
University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player
Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones, accusing of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.
Casey Anthony reportedly accuses father George in death of 2-year-old daughter, Caylee: 'She was cold'
A three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on Nov. 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Idaho police name 4 university students killed in apparent quadruple homicide near campus
Idaho police have released the names of four students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. Authorities do not have any suspects in custody.
Ron DeSantis finally responds to attacks from Trump, media: 'Check out the scoreboard'
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to attacks from former President Donald Trump and the media on Tuesday. Trump made a flurry of attacks against DeSantis in the days surrounding Election Day, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" and claiming to be responsible for his success in Florida. DeSantis, Trump's most credible rival for a presidential run in 2024, remained silent on the issue until responding to questions on the topic at a Tuesday press conference.
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
CBS anchor argues Bezos, wealthy should 'write a check' to government instead of charities
CBS Mornings host Tony Dokoupil suggested Jeff Bezos should donate his massive wealth to the government, claiming that would be more "democratic" philanthropy.
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan spark dating rumors once again
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan sparked dating rumors again with a beach trip in Miami over the weekend. The two have been spotted together several times over the last two months.
