The Valley Regional/Old Lyme football team had a disappointing 2021 season record of 4-6 to show for its heart and hustle that was way above board for a squad with that triumph tally. As disappointing as the result was at the time, it turned out to be a blessing as it forged the fire in the Warriors this fall that has helped catapult them to a dominating start to the 2022 campaign.

OLD LYME, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO