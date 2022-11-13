ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

zip06.com

Hornets’ Field Hockey Upsets Guilford, Advances to State Semis

The Branford field hockey team has prided itself on discovering its collective swagger as the season campaign has worn on by tackling the toughest adversaries in the SCC and across the state. The iron has helped sharpen the Hornets’ iron, as they are now two victories away from hoisting a state championship plaque.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Young Yellowjackets Corralled Momentum Towards Future on Court

While the East Haven volleyball team did not arrive at its desired preseason destination of qualifying for postseason play, the Yellowjackets certainly grew as a group and set the table to make good on that playoff goal for many years to come, as several underclassmen rose to the occasion this season.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Yellowjackets Take Defeat Versus Jonathan Law

The East Haven football team hosted Jonathan Law for an SCC Tier 3 showdown on Nov. 10. The Yellowjackets took a 49-14 defeat versus the Lawmen at East Haven High School and now have an overall record of 2-6 to go with a mark of 1-3 in the division this year. Jonathan Law improved to 8-1 overall and is now 4-1 in SCC Tier 3 action.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Motivated VR-OL Football Team Fueled to 7-1 Start by Talent, Tenacity on Gridiron

The Valley Regional/Old Lyme football team had a disappointing 2021 season record of 4-6 to show for its heart and hustle that was way above board for a squad with that triumph tally. As disappointing as the result was at the time, it turned out to be a blessing as it forged the fire in the Warriors this fall that has helped catapult them to a dominating start to the 2022 campaign.
OLD LYME, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Cruises to State Semis After 2-0 Shutout

Old Saybrook boys soccer defeated Litchfield 2-0 on Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Class S State Tournament at Plum Hill Field in Litchfield. The victory marked head coach Steve Waters’ 600th of his career, adding to a remarkable run for the winningest boys soccer coach in Connecticut history.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

On the Trail

Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Beverly A. (O’Connor) Williams

Beverly “Lee” A. (O’Connor) Williams, 90, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Thomas A. Williams Sr. Beverly was born in New Haven on May 6, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Madelyn Maher O’Connor. She was predeceased by her sister Madelyn Jalbert.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

David L. Pooler

David L. “Dave” Pooler of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Marianne Backus Pooler. Dave was born in New Haven, on Jan. 25, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Barbara Benedict Pooler. Dave...
BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Four Boaters Rescued Near Sachem’s Head

Four people are recovering after their 20-foot boat capsized on Nov. 10. According to Guilford Fire Department (GFD) officials, marine rescue units were dispatched to the area of Chimney Corner Reef, located just off Sachem’s Head, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. Guilford units responded on Marine 10...
GUILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Road crews in northern CT prepare for first winter storm of season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crews in northern Connecticut communities are preparing for up to 3 inches of slushy snow and sleet expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the first winter storm of the season,. Winter weather advisories have been issued for Litchfield...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Goss Named Next Assistant Superintendent for GPS

At a special meeting on Nov. 3, the Guilford Board of Education, by unanimous vote, approved the appointment of Amity S. Goss, Ed.D. as the next Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for Guilford Public Schools (GPS). This past July, Dr. Annine Crystal retired from this position to pursue a role in higher education.
GUILFORD, CT

