The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the second consecutive week, there are no new changes to the depth chart, despite the team making some changes during their Week 10 game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO