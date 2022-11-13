ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Florida Times-Union

'Missed opportunities': Jaguars suffer all-too-familiar fate against Chiefs, lose 27-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missed opportunities. It's never a good thing when the players and coaches repeat the same thing over and over again ad nauseam following any given game. As the clocks hit 0:00, though, it was far too easy to tell what the theme of the day would be for the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) after they fell 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in Week 10 of NFL action at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a crowd that's perhaps the best in the league.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid

Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future

There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the second consecutive week, there are no new changes to the depth chart, despite the team making some changes during their Week 10 game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

