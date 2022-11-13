ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $47 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (November 14) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $47 million drawing Saturday (November 12) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $59 million ($29.6 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing.

Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 16-20-44-57-58

POWERBALL: 6

POWER PLAY: 4x

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after one player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7 , the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website .

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Three Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.337 billion on Friday, July 29, 2022, before a player in Illinois matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Comments / 0

