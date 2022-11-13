Read full article on original website
Katie Hobbs declared winner of Arizona Governer race
ARIZONA – Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs has maintained the lead against Republican candidate Kari Lake, and MSNBC has called the race for Hobbs. With 98 percent of votes counted, Hobbs received 1,265,331 votes (50.4%), and Lake received 1,244,850 votes (49.6%). While AP News has yet to call the race,...
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the latest round of vote releases gave it a big enough lead that the AP determined it could not lose. Arizona joins at least 18 other states including California and Virginia that offer in-state tuition to all students who otherwise qualify regardless of immigration status. The measure and repeals some parts of an earlier initiative banning in-state tuition for non-citizens.
Louisiana churches leave Methodist denomination amid schism
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The United Methodist Church has cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference amid a nationwide schism within the Protestant denomination. The disaffiliations approved Saturady are the latest in a series of decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. Internal tensions over sexuality and theology have roiled the church. The congregation’s delegates voted in favor of the departures by a wide margin Saturday at a virtual conference session. The debates concern the denomination’s bans on same-sex marriages and ordaining openly LGBTQ clergy area. Church officials say the Louisiana disaffiliations will take effect after Dec. 31.
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State officials in California are preparing to build a monument to the state’s Native American tribes. Officials on Monday broke ground on a statue to honor the late William Franklin Sr., a well-known member of the Miwok Indians. Franklin’s statue will replace a statue of Father Junipero Serra, a Roman Catholic priest who worked to convert Native Americans to Christianity. Protesters tore down the Serra statue in the summer of 2020. They viewed him as a colonialist who worked to destroy Native American tribes and culture. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last year to replace the Serra statue with a monument for Native Americans.
US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — The offshore wind power energy has ambitious plans for generating electricity for millions of American homes. But it faces opposition from local residents in many places that could significantly slow down a national goal to power 10 million homes with wind energy by 2030. One example is playing out in Ocean City, New Jersey, where a fight over a single power cable has been going on for nearly three years. Other court and regulatory fights are happening in Massachusetts, New York and elsewhere. The industry says it realizes cable landings are a main source of friction with local residents, and should be plotted to minimize onshore impacts.
Rollover crash on US 95 kills one and sends one to hospital
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho. – The Idaho State Police ISP is investigating a rollover crash that’s killed one and sent another to the hospital in critical condition. According to ISP, the car was traveling on US 95 when they went off the roadway, overcorrected and then flipped. The car had a 35-year-old female who was life flighted to Kootenai Health and a 33-year-old male who died on scene.
Neighbors being told to shelter in place near 11th and Barker in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. – There is police activity near 11th and Barker in Greenacres. Neighbors called the newsroom and say they were told to shelter in place. Police currently have roads in the area blocked off. A staging area has been set up for law enforcement at Green Acres Elementary school.
SWAT standoff in Greenacres leaves one man dead
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs office have confirmed the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his Greenacres home is now dead. Police responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Nov. 14. According to police, the man seemed to be having a mental health crisis. Multiple...
