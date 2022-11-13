What Matthew Phillips' NHL Future Looks Like

Matthew Phillips leads the AHL in goals this season but hasn't been called up to the Calgary Flames. What are the pros and cons of his game?

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talked about Matthew Phillips on the Nov. 10 edition of The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast .

The right winger has 14 points in 11 games for the AHL's Calgary Wranglers and leads the league with nine goals heading into Sunday.

Despite notching 68 points in 65 games last season, Calgary's sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft has only played one game in the NHL, and that match came the year before in 2020-21.

Although the Calgary Flames ice some bigger bodies in the bottom six, does the 5-foot-7 Phillips have an NHL future, whether it's with Calgary or elsewhere? Jacob and Patrick discuss.