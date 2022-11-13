ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

UNC to get infectious disease treatment designation

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vkmB_0j9MKAwo00

RALEIGH, N.C. — University of North Carolina hospitals will soon be designated as a treatment center for patients with highly infectious diseases in the region.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that UNC and Emory University are the only two Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers in the Southeast.

There are 13 treatment centers in the United States after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appointed three new centers, including UNC, last month.

The center will be run by Dr. William Fischer and Dr. David Wohl, who both study infectious diseases at the UNC School of Medicine.

Wohl said grants to establish these treatment centers came out of the realization that infectious diseases like COVID-19, ebola and monkeypox could pop up more frequently thanks to global climate change.

With a $3 million grant from the federal government, the center will train and educate staff at UNC Hospitals, other hospitals, and clinics across the Southeast how to handle an infectious disease emergency.

(WATCH BELOW: Local women’s clinics feel impact from NC’s reinstated abortion restrictions)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3Kgb_0j9MKAwo00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Cary ranks as the safest place in NC, company says. Here’s why.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary ranks as the safest municipality in North Carolina, according to a company that conducts background checks for employers. A review of FBI crime data by GoodHire led it to rate the Wake County town as the safest place in the state. The company ranked...
CARY, NC
railfan.com

R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America

Are you one of the healthiest people in North Carolina? In every state people always want to compare cities to see which is the best. Which city is the most fun in the country? Which city is the healthiest in the country? Well, according to a recent report they have the answer to which city is the healthiest in America. Can you guess where North Carolina fell on the list?
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake Co. School Board to vote on reassignment plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wake County School Board is set to vote on a reassignment plan that could change where students go to school next year. This vote is coming after district leaders said they have taken the past months explaining to families how the plan will work and listening to what families had to say on it.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cary man gets 12-plus years for filing $7 million in fake Medicaid claims

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison for submitting more than $7 million in fake claims to North Carolina’s Medicaid system. The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Deon Fozard received his 151-month sentence, along with three years of supervised release, from U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan on Tuesday.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Breeze Airways Introduces Service from Raleigh-Durham to Hartford, New Orleans and Providence

RALEIGH, N.C. & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, today announced new service from Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina, the airline’s 35 th destination, to Hartford, New Orleans and Providence on February 16 and 17, 2023. Breeze is also adding new service between Pittsburgh and New Orleans, and returning service between Pittsburgh and Hartford, on February 3. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005742/en/ Breeze offers fare bundles in Nice, Nicer and Nicest. (Graphic: Business Wire)
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
DURHAM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
117K+
Followers
135K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy