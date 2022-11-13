ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Harris Teeter Cancels Thanksgiving Side Dishes

CHARLOTTE, NC —Harris Teeter is canceling side dishes on pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The side dishes did not meet the Matthews-based company’s standards, so it’s canceling part of about 5,000 meals for customers. Customers will still get their turkey orders. Customers who placed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

VIVA Chicken brings wok-fired menu back for a limited time

CHARLOTTE – VIVA Chicken has launches its popular Asian-inspired steak menu from Nov. 8 to Dec. 14. • The Lomo Saltado: VIVA’s take on one of Peru’s most popular stir fry entrees featuring tender, marinated sirloin, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served over Jasmine rice and french fries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
CONCORD, NC
businesstodaync.com

Cornelius father, son team up for taproom trip in Huntersville

Nov. 14. By TL Bernthal. The owners of 760 Craft Works, which was originally planned for Cornelius, expect to open their brewery and taproom on Gilead Road in downtown Huntersville in the first quarter 2023. Wagner Ramsey, who lives on Green Dolphin Lane, said the 12-tap brewery will serve beer,...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing

For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville

As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Novant Health hosts ribbon cutting to unveil NICU expansion

CHARLOTTE — The Novant Health Foundation and donors celebrated the completion of phase one of the expanded neonatal intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. The larger NICU space, located in Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital, will continue to deliver critical care for premature babies in a comfortable space for patients and their families.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Birkdale owners pull back special-use permit request

HUNTERSVILLE – Plans for a reimagined section of Birkdale Village are momentarily on pause. North American Properties, owners of the evolving mixed-use development, rescinded an application for a special-use permit and asked for a one-month delay before bringing a rezoning and related text amendment request before the town board.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

