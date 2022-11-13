Politico quotes Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis as saying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now the leader of the Republican Party. The question is: who is the current leader of the Republican Party? Oh, I know who it is: Ron DeSantis,” Lummis said on Monday. “Ron DeSantis is the leader of the Republican Party, whether he wants to be or not.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO