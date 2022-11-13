Read full article on original website
Related
The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership
In an Associated Press interview, former Vice President Mike Pence declines to say whether he believes Donald Trump is fit to be president again
Wyoming Senator Says Ron DeSantis Is The Leader of The GOP
Politico quotes Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis as saying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now the leader of the Republican Party. The question is: who is the current leader of the Republican Party? Oh, I know who it is: Ron DeSantis,” Lummis said on Monday. “Ron DeSantis is the leader of the Republican Party, whether he wants to be or not.”
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0