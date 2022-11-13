ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Senator Says Ron DeSantis Is The Leader of The GOP

Politico quotes Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis as saying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now the leader of the Republican Party. The question is: who is the current leader of the Republican Party? Oh, I know who it is: Ron DeSantis,” Lummis said on Monday. “Ron DeSantis is the leader of the Republican Party, whether he wants to be or not.”
FLORIDA STATE
