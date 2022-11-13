Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
IU Swimming and Diving Ready for Midseason Meet
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 8/13 Indiana swimming and diving is headed to Columbus, Ohio, for its midseason meet at the Ohio State Fall Invitational, a three-day event set for Thursday through Saturday (Nov. 17-19) inside McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Final sessions of the meet will be streamed live on the...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Welcomes its Newest Signing Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Field Hockey head coach Kayla Bashore announced the program's newest signing class on Wednesday afternoon. The team will add six players as part of their 2023 signing class. The group will arrive in Bloomington in the fall of 2023. The class...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling Announces Newest Signing Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Wrestling head coach Angel Escobedo announced the program's newest signing class on Tuesday morning. The Hoosiers have added a pair of in-state recruits to the program. Sam Goin and Aidan Torres will arrive in Bloomington in the fall of 2023. Sam...
iuhoosiers.com
Holmes, Moore-McNeil Lead No. 12 Hoosiers Past No. 11 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Junior guard Chloe Moore McNeil posted a new career-high 15 points and five players were in double figures including a pair of double-doubles as No. 12 Indiana defeated No. 11 Tennessee on Monday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena. KEY MOMENTS. Graduate student guard Grace Berger put the...
iuhoosiers.com
Game Notes: at Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A battle for the Old Brass Spittoon will commence at Noon ET on Saturday (Nov. 19) when the Indiana football program travels to Spartan Stadium to take on Michigan State on the Big Ten Network. INDIANA (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at MICHIGAN STATE (5-5, 3-4 B1G)
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: at Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Nov. 14) as the team prepares for a trip to Michigan State on Saturday (Nov. 19). Along with Coach Allen, special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin also spoke leading into the week of the Hoosiers Noon ET kick off against the Spartans on Big Ten Network in the batter for the Old Brass Spittoon.
iuhoosiers.com
Stanton Signs Four to 2023 Recruiting Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana softball announced four additions in its 2023 signing class. This class is a very athletic group with a lot of versatility and talent with utility Alex Cooper, infielders Aly VanBrandt and Tristian Thompson and power pitcher Lauren Hardy. Alex Cooper. UT | Mooresville, Ind. |...
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Selected to John R. Wooden Preseason Top 50 Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was among a group of 50 student-athletes selected to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy's® Preseason Top 50 Watch List today on ESPN's SportsCenter and on ESPN.com. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts,...
iuhoosiers.com
Berger and Holmes Named To Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
LOS ANGELES – Indiana's graduate student guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were both named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
wkzo.com
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Indiana Daily Student
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
WILX-TV
US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
First Snow Accumulation of the Season Expected in Lansing This Week
Ready for Lansing's first significant snow of the season?. Regardless of how you just answered - it looks to be on its way anyway. While there's debate on how much snow the Lansing area will see and when, there's relative agreement that there'll be some. The general consensus among forecasters with the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and Lansing area television stations is that Mid-Michigan can expect several rounds of intermittent snow beginning Tuesday (11/15) and continuing through at least Friday (11/18).
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
WISH-TV
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage
JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
Lansing police arrest suspect in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI — Lansing Police have arrested a suspect believed to have been responsible for the killing of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident near Western Michigan University. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11, on West Michigan Avenue, near the intersection...
Fox17
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Kalamazoo late last week. The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bryce Salter on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Investigators say they...
