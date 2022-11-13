Read full article on original website
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Popculture
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Popculture
Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' monologue sparks backlash as being antisemitic
Dave Chappelle's comments about the Jewish community during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue are being slammed as antisemitic.
Dave Chappelle seemingly addresses ‘SNL’ drama amid reports writers won’t do the show
Comedian Dave Chappelle is slated to host "Saturday Night Live," despite his past transgender comments, as some show writers reportedly refuse to work on the episode due to his appearance.
Dave Chappelle mocks Kanye West antisemitism scandal as SNL host
Comic Dave Chappelle delivered an edgy monologue about Ye and his recent antisemitic remarks. Ye recently said on Twitter he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Chappelle "did more to normalize antisemitism than anything Kanye said," one theater editor tweeted. Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle delivered an edgy monologue...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Cancelled’ comics Dave Chappelle and Louis CK both Grammy-nominated for Best Comedy Album
The argument of whether or not cancelling someone actually works got another talking point today when the Grammy Association nominated both Dave Chappelle and Louis CK for Comedy Album of the Year. Chappelle was nominated for The Closer and Louis CK got a nod for his album Sorry. CK won...
The Hollywood Gossip
Popculture
The Jewish Press
Report: Chappelle Hid his Real SNL Monologue from Lorne Michaels
According to Page Six, comedian Dave Chappelle did not reveal to Saturday Night Live creator/producer Lorne Michaels, who is Jewish, the opening monologue he was about to deliver last Saturday, and delivered a fake version during the dress rehearsal (See: New Poll: Dave Chappelle’s SNL Monologue was…). A...
SNL writers blasted for rumors they may boycott Dave Chappelle: 'The show might actually be funny'
Twitter users reacted to the rumors that "Saturday Night Live" writers were boycotting this week's episode of the show because Dave Chappelle would be hosting.
Popculture
How Saturday Night Live Seemingly Poked Fun At Dave Chappelle's Controversies Ahead Of His Latest Hosting Gig
Ahead of Dave Chappelle's third hosting spot on SNL, he and the show seemed to reference his controversies.
Popculture
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Chappelle has at least one comedian fighting in his corner amidst ‘SNL’ writer boycott
Dave Chappelle was being his old controversial self during his 2021 Netflix special The Closer in which he told a few offensive jokes about the gay and transgender communities. This weekend, the controversy continues as he’s set to host Saturday Night Live where there might not be any writers except for Matt Rife and Alex “Fonzi” Cureau who are literally campaigning to write for him if there is a writer’s boycott.
wegotthiscovered.com
Neal Brennan on His New Netflix Special and Finally Emerging From Dave Chappelle’s Shadow
Neal Brennan has always felt like an “outlier” in the comedy world. He’s a successful stand-up who’s still best known for co-creating Chappelle’s Show and, as he jokes in his new Netflix special Blocks, he’s often the least famous comedian in a room full of some of the biggest comedy stars on the planet.In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, taped before Dave Chappelle’s most recent SNL monologue, Brennan talks about trying to get to the bottom of what’s “wrong” with him on stage, why he still thinks the “old Kanye” is still in there somewhere, and what he’s...
Popculture
