Climate activists attempt to deface Klimt painting in Vienna

BERLIN (AP) – Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting’s frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death...
Airlines refund $600M for flight delays, cancellations

(NewsNation) — Six airlines have paid more than half a billion dollars to customers who had a flight delayed or canceled since 2020, the Transportation Department announced in a news release. Only one of the airlines fined is based in the United States, though Frontier was assessed the largest...
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The summit's closing statement was...
