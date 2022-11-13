ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the top Best Buy Black Friday deals for savings on Sony, Nikon, Samsung and HP

By Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop Best Buy Black Friday deals on smart TVs, air fryers, laptops and more. Reviewed/Garmin/Nikon/HP/Sony/Bella

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Best Buy is getting ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping season with a bevy of deals on tech essentials. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer is offering a wide range of gadgets and devices at some of the best prices of the year. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, look no further. We found the best early Black Friday deals Best Buy has to offer today.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect TV to complete your home media setup or a reliable tablet that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now ahead of Black Friday 2022 . Best Buy's Deal of the Day section will direct you to a list of items on sale at rock-bottom prices. Today, that list includes a digital air fryer , a budget-friendly laptop and a curved gaming monitor .

If you're looking for Best Buy savings all year long, a Totaltech membership will net you exclusive rock-bottom prices on laptops, appliances and more. Plus, you'll enjoy added perks like free 2-day shipping and free installation on select purchases with the $199.99 per year membership.

Exclusive deals: Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets and more

Macy's Black Friday sale: The best deals on Ninja, Michael Kors and Clinique

Top 10 early Black Friday Best Buy deals to shop today

  1. Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Digital Air Fryer from $24.99 (Save $25)
  2. Motorola Moto G 32GB Power 2021 for $109.99 (Save $90)
  3. Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine By The Glass System for $137.40 (Save $91.60)
  4. Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 24-Inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor for $149.99 (Save $100)
  5. Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch for $179.99 (Save $120)
  6. Therabody Theragun Mini 1.0 Handheld Percussive Massage Device with Travel Pouch for $179.99 (Save $20)
  7. HP Pavilion 14-Inch FHD Laptop for $479.99 (Save $120)
  8. Samsung 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $499.99 (Save $220)
  9. Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,799.99 (Save $200)
  10. Nikon D850 DSLR 4K Video Camera for $2,499.99 (Save $300)

TV deals at Best Buy Black Friday sale

Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season. Sony/Best Buy/Reviewed

Laptop deals at Best Buy Black Friday sale

Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals. Apple/Best Buy/Reviewed

Cellphone deals at Best Buy Black Friday sale

Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy. Motorola/Best Buy/Reviewed

Appliance deals at Best Buy Black Friday sale

Save on a digital air fryer and other appliances right now at Best Buy. Bella/Best Buy/Reviewed

Tech deals at Best Buy Black Friday sale

When does Best Buy's Black Friday sale start?

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live right now. The first Best Buy Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this month. Right now you can get incredible deals on Sony headphones , Apple laptops , LG TVs and so much more. You can also find new deals every day by browsing Best Buy's daily deals section

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What are the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

There are tons of early Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.

Should I shop early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping ! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best early Black Friday deals are going fast!

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?

Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for early Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features early Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the top Best Buy Black Friday deals for savings on Sony, Nikon, Samsung and HP

