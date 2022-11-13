ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This national park in Colorado is looking for volunteers to shoot and kill its elk

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YZC4_0j9MI4o700
A bull elk grazes at Moraine Park in Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Jon Austria/The Coloradoan

FORT COLLINS, Colo . – More than a decade after Rocky Mountain National Park used marksmen to kill elk to protect the park from an overpopulation of the iconic animal, another national park in Colorado is using the same strategy.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it is seeking qualified sharpshooters to cull elk in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado as part of an elk dispersal project set to go through February 2023.

Rocky Mountain National Park used trained volunteers to shoot 52 elk in the park from 2009 to 2011 as part of its 20-year Elk and Vegetation Management Plan launched in 2009, according to park spokesperson Kyle Patterson. The plan also implemented other methods of reducing elk's impact on the landscape.

Patterson said culling elk via shooting was discontinued in February 2011 because the park reached its population objective and has been "at or below the wintering elk population objective since that time.'' She said approximately 100 elk overwinter in the park, 200 overwinter in Estes Park and 300 to 500 elk overwinter in the Estes Valley. Some of those elk migrate to lower elevations in winter, especially west of Loveland.

Colorado has the largest elk herd in the world with around 300,000 animals.

Shooting qualifications 'difficult for even the most seasoned elk hunters'

Colorado Parks and Wildlife isn't looking for just any hunter; the agency said it is looking for exceptional shooters.

Those hoping to be selected must complete an application process , and those selected from this pool will be required to pass a shooting test. The shooting part requires hitting targets 12 inches by 14 inches, the size of an elk's vital organs, at 200 and 300 yards three times in a row without a miss within a three-minute period.

"This qualification has proven to be difficult for even the most seasoned elk hunters,'' Rick Basagoitia, the state wildlife agency's area wildlife manager, said in a news release. "This standard is likely the minimum allowable standard given the difficulty of the work we need volunteers to do.''

Library defunded: Only library in Michigan town to close after voters defund it for refusing to ban LGBTQ books

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and are required to pass a background check and sign volunteer agreements. They will operate under a dispersal coordinator. Volunteers will be contacted about scheduling the shooting qualification after they submit their application.

Those selected will have a volunteer commitment of as much as two days. Volunteers who take an antlerless elk are allowed to possess the carcass.

Python eats gator whole: Viral video reveals entire alligator inside Burmese python's stomach in Florida

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: This national park in Colorado is looking for volunteers to shoot and kill its elk

Comments / 10

Related
Field & Stream

Colorado Man Breaks State Record with Giant Brook Trout Caught in High Alpine Lake

On October 8, 2022, angler Jason Smiley hooked into a once-in-a-lifetime trout while plying the waters of a remote mountain lake in Colorado’s Uncompahgre National Forest. The fish turned out to be a 8-pound, 9-ounce brook trout—the largest brookie ever caught and recorded in Centennial State history. According to the Colorado Department of Parks & Wildlife (CPW), the trout measured 26.35 inches long and had a 16-inch girth. Smiley netted it just five months after another Colorado fisherman named Tim Daniel caught a 7.84-pound brook trout that bested a record stretching back to 1947.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1310kfka.com

Sharpshooters needed to control Colorado’s elk population

Calling all sharpshooters. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants qualified hunters to shoot elk in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley next year. The elk dispersal project is slated to kick off in February of 2023 and aims to curb overpopulations of the iconic animal. A similar program was used from 2009 to 2011 in Rocky Mountain national Park, which now has appropriate levels of elk. Colorado has the largest elk herd in the world with 300,000 animals.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
SANTA FE, NM
The Longmont Leader

Ticks are emerging locally and across the country

You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

678K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy