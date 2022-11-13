FOXBORO -- Hopefully the Patriots got all the rest and relaxation that they needed over their bye week. An incredibly difficult stretch awaits them to start the final eight weeks of the season.The Patriots will be back on the practice field Monday, after Bill Belichick gave his players four days off to close out their Week 10 bye. Up first for the 5-4 Pats is a visit from the 6-3 New York Jets on Sunday.The Jets will be looking for some revenge when they take the field at Gillette Stadium, after they essentially gift-wrapped a 22-17 win to New England...

