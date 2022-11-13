Read full article on original website
WMBF
The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!. The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!. Participants receive...
WMBF
Colt’s Closet teams with Surfside Beach Chick-fil-A for toy drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Colt Galloway had the thought to help patients at a Children’s Hospital in Columbia when he was 10 years old. Colt has been going to the children’s hospital annually for years. He has hemophilia and requires an annual check-up. He said one time...
WMBF
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First Presbyterian Church currently sits vacant on North Kings Highway. Now, the old church could soon see a new kind of fun, as developers, Mayfair Parkers, are looking to revamp the 1940′s church into a 1920′s themed attraction called Roar. “What this group...
wpde.com
Lighting of the Landing: Holiday spirit kicks off Saturday at Barefoot Landing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday spirit will come to life this weekend at Barefoot Landing in Myrtle Beach. Saturday is the annual Lighting of the Landing. Festivities will include holiday music, local entertainers, dance performances and a visit from Santa. ABC15 Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski will be the emcee.
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
counton2.com
Kingstree band students traveling to Hawaii for Vietnam Veterans Day Parade
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with the Kingstree High School Mighty Marching Merge Band have been selected to travel to Hawaii and perform in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade. The band — which brought in students from Kingstree Senior High School and CE Murray High School when the...
WMBF
Lights of Love Campaign honoring loved ones, healthcare workers kicks off at Tidelands Health
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - This holiday season you can honor a loved one and help a student pay for classes by donating to Tidelands Health’s Lights of Love Campaign. For just $10, Tidelands will place a light on one of its three Christmas trees to honor or remember your relatives, friends or a front-line healthcare worker.
Myrtle Beach author publishes novel inspired by Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kelly Burton is a mother of five, a marathon runner and an author. Her fourth book, “Run This Way,” just hit the shelves, and the people and places in the book are inspired by none other than the Grand Strand. “Run This Way” is the third book in a series […]
wpde.com
Brookgreen Gardens welcomes 2 new horses to farm
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new horses have arrived at Brookgreen Gardens!. Two Marsh Tacky Horses named Tuff and Sparkleberry are on exhibit at the Floyd Family Heritage Farm. Staff said Tuff is 11 years and old and Sparkleberry is just a baby at one and a half...
wpde.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners for families at the Boys and Girls Club in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Making sure families have full stomachs on Thanksgiving is the goal of the Boys and Girls Club Myrtle Beach Chapter this year. They partnered with Walmart to donate 130 turkeys and hams and other fixings for the families at the club. It was made...
Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
wpde.com
Fish Fry Fundraiser at Crabby Mike's; $12 a plate, $6 for kids; Funds go to YMCA
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a good excuse to skip making dinner Monday night. You can eat out - or get take out - to benefit kids in our area. The Grand Strand Optimist Club is holding its annual Fish Fry at Crabby Mike's in Surfside Beach.
WIS-TV
Pay increase for South Carolina state leaders
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday. 5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat. Updated: 10 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10...
Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scotchman in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lucky winner took home $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was purchased at the Scotchman store located at 1173 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, the release reads. South Carolina players should check their tickets, as more than 8,300 […]
wpde.com
Florence murder rate triples since 2021: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its annual crime data report for 2021. That data shows the state's murder rate increased by .89% from 2020 to 2021- marking the highest level since 1991. According to that data, the counties with the...
WMBF
Schedule changes for milling, repaving Farrow Parkway due to colder weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for milling and paving a major route in Myrtle Beach have changed schedules due to cooler temperatures. Crews have been working on milling and paving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach and will be switched to a daytime schedule starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Nov. 23 since colder weather has rolled into the Grand Strand. Paving will pause during the Thanksgiving holiday.
WMBF
Crooked Hammock Brewery is gearing up for Thanksgiving and the Holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends and the hammock wants to celebrate with you. This year Chef Ted and the gang are planning a family style feast just like from home for everyone to share. You can check out the menu and sign...
Beach Bites: Maggi D’s
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
americanhistorycentral.com
The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification, 1832
The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification was a proclamation issued by South Carolina that said certain legislation passed by the federal government was unconstitutional. As a result, South Carolina “nullified” the Tariff of 1828 and the Tariff of 1832. Tariffs raised prices on imported goods and products by...
WMBF
Yummy food awaits for you at Leeker Eats
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owner & operator of Lekker Eats Jordan Lazarus says the restaurant was born from her dream of bringing her passion, lifestyle, and experience with food from her time as a chef in South Africa and in yachting to where she’s rooted – Myrtle Beach.
