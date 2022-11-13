ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!. The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!. Participants receive...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Brookgreen Gardens welcomes 2 new horses to farm

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new horses have arrived at Brookgreen Gardens!. Two Marsh Tacky Horses named Tuff and Sparkleberry are on exhibit at the Floyd Family Heritage Farm. Staff said Tuff is 11 years and old and Sparkleberry is just a baby at one and a half...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

Pay increase for South Carolina state leaders

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday. 5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat. Updated: 10 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scotchman in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lucky winner took home $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was purchased at the Scotchman store located at 1173 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, the release reads. South Carolina players should check their tickets, as more than 8,300 […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Florence murder rate triples since 2021: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its annual crime data report for 2021. That data shows the state's murder rate increased by .89% from 2020 to 2021- marking the highest level since 1991. According to that data, the counties with the...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Schedule changes for milling, repaving Farrow Parkway due to colder weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for milling and paving a major route in Myrtle Beach have changed schedules due to cooler temperatures. Crews have been working on milling and paving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach and will be switched to a daytime schedule starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Nov. 23 since colder weather has rolled into the Grand Strand. Paving will pause during the Thanksgiving holiday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Maggi D’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
americanhistorycentral.com

The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification, 1832

The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification was a proclamation issued by South Carolina that said certain legislation passed by the federal government was unconstitutional. As a result, South Carolina “nullified” the Tariff of 1828 and the Tariff of 1832. Tariffs raised prices on imported goods and products by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMBF

Yummy food awaits for you at Leeker Eats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owner & operator of Lekker Eats Jordan Lazarus says the restaurant was born from her dream of bringing her passion, lifestyle, and experience with food from her time as a chef in South Africa and in yachting to where she’s rooted – Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy