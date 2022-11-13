Read full article on original website
nulltx.com
Big Eyes and Shiba Inu holders are buying Oryen ICO after 110% price increase. Learn why.
Crypt Whales have started talking about Oryen Network, contributing to its growth. Holders of other currencies like Shiba Inu, Big Eyes, Dogecoin, etc., are buying $ORY in bulk. Investor confidence has increased due to the promising state of the market. With an ever-increasing 110% price increase, Oryen is entering the...
CoinDesk
FTX Accounts Drainer Transfers Millions in Stolen Crypto, Becomes 35th-Largest Ether Holder
The unknown actor behind last week’s $600 million exploit of crypto exchange FTX transferred more than 21,555 ether (ETH), or over $27 million, in stolen funds to a single address during European morning hours on Tuesday. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest in the FTX collapse.
cryptonewsz.com
The Toon Finance pre-sale attracts a lot of KuCoin Users
Users of the KuCoin exchange are excited about the impending Toon Finance pre-sale. The pre-sale has already attracted a sizable following. With the help of Toon Finance, users will have access to a place where they may think of investing in digital assets and receive incentives. This innovative idea has the potential to change the internet investing industry completely. Read our blog post if you’re interested in knowing more about it.
cryptopotato.com
FTX Exploiter Address is Now The 35th Largest ETH Holder
The crypto industry just experienced the most shocking insolvency of a custodian since Mt. Gox with the stunning collapse of FTX. The exchange was also hit by a $600 million exploit over the weekend. The mysterious hacker behind it is now the 35th richest ETH holder. Several addresses tied to...
u.today
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Transferred as News About Vital Milestones Gets Revealed
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
Sam Bankman-Fried's entire fortune has now been wiped out as pieces of his crypto empire shrivel in value to $1
Sam Bankman-Fried's fortune has been erased as his assets become essentially worthless, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. At its peak, his net worth was $26 billion and still stood at $16 billion on Monday. But by Wednesday it had shriveled to $1 billion. By late Thursday, it was gone,...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
cryptoslate.com
Silvergate records reveal $425M in transfers to South American money launderers
Silvergate Bank, a provider of financial services to the digital currency industry, was recently subpoenaed and found to have $425 million in transfers among its crypto bank accounts to South American money launderers. Detective Benjamin Dusenbery subpoenaed Silvergate for multiple digital cryptocurrency trading platforms’ bank account records. Following examination...
KXLY
The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
thecoinrise.com
NYDIG: ‘Do not invest’ in ‘non-Bitcoin’ crypto or DeFi
A report by Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, Head of Research at NYDIG, caught headlines recently. In the piece, they explain why their company “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. The New York Digital Investment Group...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
u.today
Shiba Inu Team Weighs In on Ongoing Crypto Crisis
The official Twitter account of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency claims that the team behind the project will continue to stand with the community as it continues to grow. The Shiba Inu team envisions “a brighter future,” in which people can take advantage of new opportunities created by the decentralized finance space.
cryptonewsz.com
Cronos traps under selling pressure: Can CRO recover?
Cronos is compatible with both Ethereum virtual machines and cosmos-based ecosystems that allow easy porting of smart contracts and decentralized applications. It was launched in 2021 that runs parallel to the Crypto.org blockchain and powers the pay features of this platform. Crypto.com is a payment company that was established under...
